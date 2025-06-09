iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 9th June 2025

9 Jun 2025 , 07:45 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Electronics: The PSU has inked a MoU with Tata Electronics for semiconductor and electronics solutions. With this, the companies jointly claim to advance India’s self reliance goals within fabrication, chip designs, OSAT, and defence grade electronic components.

Asian Paints: As per the reports, Birla Opus has filed a complaint against the company with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The complaint underlines abused dominance by Asian Paints. The complaints stated that the company has threatened dealers to deal with Grasim Industries, the owner of Birla Opus Paints.

Larsen & Toubro: The infrastructure major has announced to float a ₹500 Crore ESG bond issue deal. With this, L&T has become the first company to float SEBI’s newly launched ESG and Sustainability linked bond framework.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The business posted a17% year-on-year growth in its total sales volume for May 2025. The company posted sales of 80,458 units in the current month under review. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged sales of 69,011 units. Production also witnessed a significant growth of 28%.

HCL & RITES: The companies entered into a pact to capitalise into new technical and financial strength of both the companies. This also includes participation in mineral block auctions. The two companies also jointly plan to develop mining infrastructure to support India’s push for mineral security and self-reliance.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

