|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|3 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|1:1
|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RITES Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RITES Limited (541556) RECORD DATE 20.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/09/2024 DR- 720/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.09.2024)
