Dividend 6 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024 1.75 17.5 Interim 2

Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: Declaration of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 1.75 per share (17.50 % of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Friday, 15th November, 2024.

Dividend 28 May 2024 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024 5 50 Final

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 has considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per share (i.e. 50%) on 24,03,01,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Dividend 31 Jul 2024 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024 2.5 25 Interim 1

Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31st 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: Declaration of 1st (First) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 2.50 per share (25% of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 1st interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Thursday, August 08, 2024.

Dividend 1 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024 4.75 47.5 Interim 3