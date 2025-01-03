|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|1.75
|17.5
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: Declaration of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 1.75 per share (17.50 % of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 2nd (Second) interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Friday, 15th November, 2024.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 has considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per share (i.e. 50%) on 24,03,01,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company
|Dividend
|31 Jul 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|2.5
|25
|Interim 1
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31st 2024 has inter-alia approved the following items: Declaration of 1st (First) interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ? 2.50 per share (25% of paid-up share capital) of the Company. Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 1st interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 is Thursday, August 08, 2024.
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|4.75
|47.5
|Interim 3
|Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 01, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following items: The Board of Directors have declared Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 4.75 per share (47.5% of paid up share capital of the company).
SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has contracted RITES to repair 43 WDS6 locomotives as part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" project.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The cost includes construction costs and PMC charges, excluding GST. The project shall be completed in 59 months from the effective date including defect liability period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The revised order puts more focus on the commitment of RITES to further Indian railway electrification projects.Read More
Scope of work includes upgrades and modifications to improve performance and extend the lifespan of DMRC's RS-1 trains.Read More
It is expected to be completed in 30 months from the signing of the agreement or site handover.Read More
The collaboration will focus on various areas, including supply and leasing of rolling stock, project consultancy, and management for railway infrastructure projects.Read More
Recently, RITES announced a bonus share allotment of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹5 per share for eligible shareholders.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.