<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF RITES LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of RITES Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information includes eleven (11) joint operations (hereinafter referred as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other information of the joint operations, aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and by other auditors in terms of their report referred to in “Other Matter” paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note no. 57(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements wherein it is mentioned that the Financial Statements of one of the Jointly controlled entities namely Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) have been prepared on liquidation basis and Board of IRSDC has decided to transfer the Assets and Liabilities of IRSDC to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for consideration not less than Book value. Therefore, the

Company does not perceive any impairment at present in the value of investments held in IRSDC.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in respect of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (revenue accounting standard). Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the revenue accounting standard. The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized at a point in time or over time. Additionally, revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Refer Notes 1.2.1 and 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Selected a sample of contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. • Selected a sample of contracts and performed the following procedures: • Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. • Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration. • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR’S REPORT THEREON

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of our audit report. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and frauds and other irregularities; selection and of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF otherinformation.Theotherinformation THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of ensuring the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any significant deficiencies in internal control that we during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

(i) The Standalone Financial Statements include Company’s share of total assets of Rs 14.89 crores as at March 31, 2024 and Company’s share of total revenue of Rs 126.12 crores and share of net profit after tax of Rs 0.55 crores for the year ended March 31, 2024, in respect of Nine (9) Joint Operations, whose financial statements have not been audited by us. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations, are based solely on the reports of such other auditors.

(ii) The Standalone Financial Statements include Company’s share of total assets of Rs 9.44 crores as at March 31, 2024 and Company’s share of total revenue of Rs 15.99 crores and share of net profit after tax of Rs 0.03 crores for the year ended March 31, 2024, in respect of Two (2) Joint Operations. These financial statements have not audited and have been certified by management and our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations are based on unaudited financial statements certified by the management.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the other auditors and the financial statements certified by the management.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure I” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. In terms of sub section (5) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure II” a statement on the directions issued under the aforesaid section by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; (e) In view of exemption given vide notification no. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June, 2015, issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provisions of Section 164(2) of the Act regardingdisqualifications of Directors, are not applicable to the Company; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure III”; (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 47(b)(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no 57(m) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 57(n) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest, in other persons or entities in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in notes no. 21 and 54(a) to the its Standalone Financial Statements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividends declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report are in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (c) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the Company with respect to the managerial remuneration paid/provided during the year ended March 31, 2024. vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Pawan Puri and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No: 005950N CA Ashish Anand Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No:532897 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24532897BKGWPF5597

ANNEXURE I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements” of our report of even date)

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment; B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. Pursuant to the program, items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of title deeds / sale deeds / transfer deeds / conveyance deeds / possession letters / allotment letters and other relevant records evidencing title/ possession provided, we report that the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for below cases as mentioned in note 57(g) to the Financial Statements:

(i) Lying under the head Property Plant and Equipment (Refer Note 2 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

S. No. Description of Property Gross Carrying Value 31.03.2024 ( . In crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company also indicate if in dispute 1. Plot of land at Gomati Nagar Extension, Lucknow 4.22 Lucknow Development Authority No Since 27.06.2019 Registration is pending due to litigation on payment of stamp duty.

(ii) Lying under the head Right of Use asset (Refer Note 4 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

Sr. No. Description of Property Gross Carrying Value 31.03.2024 ( . In crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company also indicate if in dispute 1. Office Building at Central Metro Railway Building 56, C.R. Avenue, Kolkata-12 1.32 Indian Railway Yes Since 12.01.2000 This property was on long term lease for 30 years, while depositing the initial amount with Metro Railway, RITES had written execution of deed but no was received from other side. 2. Testing Laboratory at 52A & 52B, C.R. Avenue, Kolkata-12 0.46 Indian Railway Yes Since June 2000 This property was on long term lease for 30 years, while depositing the initial amount with Metro Railway, RITES had written for execution of deed but no response was received from other side. 3. 4. Office Building at DLF Cyber City, Bhubaneswar House No-Belur Shed No. 14, JL No.15, PS- Bally, Dist Howrah, Plot No. 2206 at Liluah 5.43 0.00* DLF Indian Railway No Yes Since 2017 03.03.1984 to 02.03.2009 Lease deed execution under process. This property was on long term lease for 25 years, while depositing initial amount with Eastern the Railway, RITES had written the executionof deed but no response was received from other side.

*Gross value at Rs 1/- (Rupees One only).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of Inventory has been out by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. No discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification of inventory between physical stock and the book records. In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. (b) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records the of the Company, during the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee and provided security as follows: ( . In crore)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - Employee loan - - 8.54 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - HT>- - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Employee loan - - 22.26 -

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to parties, are prima facie not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. (c) In respect of loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest has been regular as per stipulation except as clause (d) of clause (iii) as below.

(d) There are no amounts which are overdue for more than ninety days in respect of above-mentioned loans granted except in seven cases for . 0.16 crore overdue for more than 90 days, for which reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal and interest. (e) There are no loans granted which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties which are covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. in sub (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of products sold and services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our verification of records of the Company during the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, statutory dues referred to in clause vii(a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which it pertains Forum where dispute is pending Amount Involved ( . in crore) Amount paid under protest ( . in crore) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2009-10 Hon’ble High Court, Delhi 2.21 - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2012-13 Hon’ble High Court, Delhi 2.31 - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 2.18 2.18 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 3.03 3.03 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax AY 2020-21 CIT (A) Appellate Authority 1.45 Nil APVAT Arrears of Sales Tax 01.04.2014 To 30.11.2015 Appellate Tribunal APVAT 0.71 0.71 West Bengal VAT Value Added Tax 01.04.2015 To 31.03.2016 President, WBST Appellate- Revisional Board 0.45 0.20 West Bengal VAT Value Added Tax 01.04.2016 To 31.03.2017 President, WBST Appellate - Revisional Board 0.42 0.06 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 01.09.2012 To Customs, Excise and service Tax Appellate 0.41 0.04 Penalty 31.12.2016 Tribunal, Chandigarh 0.41 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 01.07.2012 To Customs, Excise and service Tax Appellate 1.68 0.15 Penalty 31.03.2016 Tribunal, Chandigarh 1.68 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 01.10.2012 To Customs, Excise and service Tax Appellate 3.64 0.27 Penalty 06.07.2016 Tribunal, Chandigarh 3.64 CGST Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax 01.04.2017 To 31.03.2018 Central Goods and Services Tax Appellate, Haryana 0.51 0.04 Penalty 0.51 CGST Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax 01.04.2017 To 31.03.2018 Central Goods and Services Tax Appellate, Uttar Pradesh 1.05 0.11 Penalty 0.11

(viii) According to the information and explanations given us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any loans or other borrowings, hence the requirement to report on clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial or other lender.

to (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any funds during the year, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the informationandexplanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture or associates companies, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. explanations given to (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the note no.

43 (f) & (g) of the Standalone Financial Statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system; However, the same need to be strengthened to make it commensurate with the size and nature of its business in respect of the company in accordance with the prescribed scope of internal audit laid down by the company.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and till the date of this report, for the period under audit have been considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of the directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. (b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii)Accordingtotheinformationand us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses either in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 57(h) to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Pawan Puri and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No: 005950N CA Ashish Anand Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No:532897 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24532897BKGWPF5597

ANNEXURE II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading “Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements” of our report of even date)

Report under Section 143 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of RITES Limited on Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

S. no. Directions Auditor’s Comments 1. Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactionsthrough IT system? If yes, the implicationsof processing of accountingtransactionsoutside IT system on the integrity of the accounts Yes, the Company has SAP system in place to process all the accounting transactions. along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. As per informationand explanations given to us and during the course of our audit, we have not come across the any accountingtransactions which were outside the IT system and have financial implications. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/ write off of debts/loans/ interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to company’s inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact existing loan or cases of waiver/write off debts / loans / may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company). According to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, there is no case of restructuring of an interest etc. made by lender to the Company. 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilizedasperitstermsandconditions? List the cases of deviation. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any funds from Central/State government or its agencies for specific schemes during the year.

For Pawan Puri and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No: 005950N CA Ashish Anand Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No:532897 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24532897BKGWPF5597

ANNEXURE III TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under the heading “Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of RITES Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL

FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and by other auditors in terms of their report referred to in

“Other Matter” paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls systems over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE

. TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted of accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH

REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, based on the internal control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

OTHER MATTERS

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in so far as it relates to the nine (9) joint operations, which are the entities incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such entities incorporated in India. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.