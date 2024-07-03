SectorChemicals
Open₹1,034.45
Prev. Close₹1,027.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,453.12
Day's High₹1,034.45
Day's Low₹986
52 Week's High₹1,349
52 Week's Low₹933
Book Value₹749.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,253.09
P/E38.11
EPS26.97
Divi. Yield1.46
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
255
255
255
254.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,470
15,737
15,087
13,002.35
Net Worth
18,725
15,992
15,342
13,257.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,720.93
2,998.88
2,920.29
3,121.25
yoy growth (%)
24.07
2.69
-6.43
-9.94
Raw materials
-931.54
-764.48
-559.9
-744.24
As % of sales
25.03
25.49
19.17
23.84
Employee costs
-248.46
-250.42
-250.28
-226.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
987.61
613.97
834.32
860.48
Depreciation
-222.41
-197.32
-149.5
-140.34
Tax paid
-201.11
-134.86
-162.5
-229.67
Working capital
46.67
-272.68
-366.66
-3,038.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.07
2.69
-6.43
-9.94
Op profit growth
55.73
-14.92
4.57
-25.54
EBIT growth
59.13
-27.91
-7.28
-4.39
Net profit growth
67.3
-92.99
700.17
-51.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,421
16,789
12,622
10,199.8
10,356.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,421
16,789
12,622
10,199.8
10,356.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
354
218
487
260.04
6,510.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajiv Chandan
Managing Director & CEO
R Mukundan
Independent Director
Vibha Paul Rishi
Non Executive Director
S Padmanabhan
Independent Director
Padmini Khare Kaicker
Independent Director
C V Natraj
Independent Director
K B S Anand
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Rajiv Dube
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) is a science-led sustainable chemistry solutions Company and is a part of the Tata Group. The Company operates through two verticals, Basic Chemistry (Alkali Chemicals-soda ash, sodium bicarb, salt, silica & other halogen chemicals) and Specialty Products (specialty silica, prebiotics & formulations, agrochemicals and seeds). The Companys product portfolio provides key ingredients to many of the worlds leading brands for glass, detergents, pharma, food, animal feed and other industries. It is a global major in soda ash and sodium bicarbonate with manufacturing facilities in India, US, UK and Kenya.Tata Chemicals is the pioneer and market leader in Indias branded Iodized salt segment. The company sells pulses and spices under the Tata Sampann brand. The companys Tata Swach range of water purifiers includes a low-cost, nanotechnology-based purifier that provides safe drinking water at affordable prices. The company also makes nutraceuticals for healthy and tasty modern food. With its Farming Essentials portfolio, the company through its subsidiary Rallis India has a strong position in the crop protection business.Tata Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 23, 1939. In year 1942, the Company completed the bromine plant, the first unit of the companys chemical works. In the year 1943, they commissioned the auxiliary power plant. Also, they commenced the production of caustic soda, liquid chlorine, bleaching powder, hydr
Read More
The Tata Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹991.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd is ₹25253.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Chemicals Ltd is 38.11 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Chemicals Ltd is ₹933 and ₹1349 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.67%, 3 Years at 3.99%, 1 Year at -7.62%, 6 Month at -6.85%, 3 Month at -9.28% and 1 Month at -9.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.