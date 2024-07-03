Summary

Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) is a science-led sustainable chemistry solutions Company and is a part of the Tata Group. The Company operates through two verticals, Basic Chemistry (Alkali Chemicals-soda ash, sodium bicarb, salt, silica & other halogen chemicals) and Specialty Products (specialty silica, prebiotics & formulations, agrochemicals and seeds). The Companys product portfolio provides key ingredients to many of the worlds leading brands for glass, detergents, pharma, food, animal feed and other industries. It is a global major in soda ash and sodium bicarbonate with manufacturing facilities in India, US, UK and Kenya.Tata Chemicals is the pioneer and market leader in Indias branded Iodized salt segment. The company sells pulses and spices under the Tata Sampann brand. The companys Tata Swach range of water purifiers includes a low-cost, nanotechnology-based purifier that provides safe drinking water at affordable prices. The company also makes nutraceuticals for healthy and tasty modern food. With its Farming Essentials portfolio, the company through its subsidiary Rallis India has a strong position in the crop protection business.Tata Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 23, 1939. In year 1942, the Company completed the bromine plant, the first unit of the companys chemical works. In the year 1943, they commissioned the auxiliary power plant. Also, they commenced the production of caustic soda, liquid chlorine, bleaching powder, hydr

