iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Chemicals Ltd Share Price

991.25
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,034.45
  • Day's High1,034.45
  • 52 Wk High1,349
  • Prev. Close1,027.9
  • Day's Low986
  • 52 Wk Low 933
  • Turnover (lac)15,453.12
  • P/E38.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value749.52
  • EPS26.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,253.09
  • Div. Yield1.46
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Tata Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,034.45

Prev. Close

1,027.9

Turnover(Lac.)

15,453.12

Day's High

1,034.45

Day's Low

986

52 Week's High

1,349

52 Week's Low

933

Book Value

749.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,253.09

P/E

38.11

EPS

26.97

Divi. Yield

1.46

Tata Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

Tata Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tata Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.97%

Non-Promoter- 33.93%

Institutions: 33.93%

Non-Institutions: 28.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tata Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

255

255

255

254.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,470

15,737

15,087

13,002.35

Net Worth

18,725

15,992

15,342

13,257.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,720.93

2,998.88

2,920.29

3,121.25

yoy growth (%)

24.07

2.69

-6.43

-9.94

Raw materials

-931.54

-764.48

-559.9

-744.24

As % of sales

25.03

25.49

19.17

23.84

Employee costs

-248.46

-250.42

-250.28

-226.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

987.61

613.97

834.32

860.48

Depreciation

-222.41

-197.32

-149.5

-140.34

Tax paid

-201.11

-134.86

-162.5

-229.67

Working capital

46.67

-272.68

-366.66

-3,038.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.07

2.69

-6.43

-9.94

Op profit growth

55.73

-14.92

4.57

-25.54

EBIT growth

59.13

-27.91

-7.28

-4.39

Net profit growth

67.3

-92.99

700.17

-51.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,421

16,789

12,622

10,199.8

10,356.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,421

16,789

12,622

10,199.8

10,356.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

354

218

487

260.04

6,510.86

View Annually Results

Tata Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajiv Chandan

Managing Director & CEO

R Mukundan

Independent Director

Vibha Paul Rishi

Non Executive Director

S Padmanabhan

Independent Director

Padmini Khare Kaicker

Independent Director

C V Natraj

Independent Director

K B S Anand

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Rajiv Dube

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) is a science-led sustainable chemistry solutions Company and is a part of the Tata Group. The Company operates through two verticals, Basic Chemistry (Alkali Chemicals-soda ash, sodium bicarb, salt, silica & other halogen chemicals) and Specialty Products (specialty silica, prebiotics & formulations, agrochemicals and seeds). The Companys product portfolio provides key ingredients to many of the worlds leading brands for glass, detergents, pharma, food, animal feed and other industries. It is a global major in soda ash and sodium bicarbonate with manufacturing facilities in India, US, UK and Kenya.Tata Chemicals is the pioneer and market leader in Indias branded Iodized salt segment. The company sells pulses and spices under the Tata Sampann brand. The companys Tata Swach range of water purifiers includes a low-cost, nanotechnology-based purifier that provides safe drinking water at affordable prices. The company also makes nutraceuticals for healthy and tasty modern food. With its Farming Essentials portfolio, the company through its subsidiary Rallis India has a strong position in the crop protection business.Tata Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 23, 1939. In year 1942, the Company completed the bromine plant, the first unit of the companys chemical works. In the year 1943, they commissioned the auxiliary power plant. Also, they commenced the production of caustic soda, liquid chlorine, bleaching powder, hydr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Tata Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹991.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Chemicals Ltd is ₹25253.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Chemicals Ltd is 38.11 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Chemicals Ltd is ₹933 and ₹1349 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Chemicals Ltd?

Tata Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.67%, 3 Years at 3.99%, 1 Year at -7.62%, 6 Month at -6.85%, 3 Month at -9.28% and 1 Month at -9.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.98 %
Institutions - 33.94 %
Public - 28.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.