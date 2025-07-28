Tata Chemicals Q1 Profit Rises 68% to ₹252 Crore

Tata Chemicals reported a profit of ₹252 crore for the quarter ended June. This is a sharp rise from ₹150 crore recorded during the same period last year. The increase came despite weaker revenue, which slipped slightly to ₹3,719 crore from ₹3,789 crore.

Operating performance was steady. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹649 crore. This is up from ₹574 crore a year ago. The company managed to improve its EBITDA margin to 17.4%. This is compared to 15.1% in the same quarter last year. As of June 30, the company’s net debt stood at ₹4,972 crore. This figure does not include ₹760 crore in lease liabilities.

Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said global demand trends remain unpredictable, with concerns around trade tariffs continuing to cloud visibility. He added that domestic and Chinese markets have held firm, offering some stability.

Mukundan also pointed out that the quarter wasn’t without challenges. Realisations were under pressure across regions, but operational discipline helped support the overall performance. He said the company continues to stay focused on sustainability and is making progress under its ongoing transformation effort, Project Aalingana.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com