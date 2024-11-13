Tata Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
987.61
613.97
834.32
860.48
Depreciation
-222.41
-197.32
-149.5
-140.34
Tax paid
-201.11
-134.86
-162.5
-229.67
Working capital
46.67
-272.68
-366.66
-3,038.49
Other operating items
Operating
610.76
9.11
155.66
-2,548.02
Capital expenditure
119.35
305.12
796.11
317.18
Free cash flow
730.11
314.23
951.77
-2,230.84
Equity raised
27,287.97
24,245.74
16,992.43
22,324.63
Investing
1,589.86
1,373.52
-1,402.25
2,976.96
Financing
11.95
15.01
696.48
1,743.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29,619.89
25,948.5
17,238.43
24,814.22
