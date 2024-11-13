iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Tata Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

987.61

613.97

834.32

860.48

Depreciation

-222.41

-197.32

-149.5

-140.34

Tax paid

-201.11

-134.86

-162.5

-229.67

Working capital

46.67

-272.68

-366.66

-3,038.49

Other operating items

Operating

610.76

9.11

155.66

-2,548.02

Capital expenditure

119.35

305.12

796.11

317.18

Free cash flow

730.11

314.23

951.77

-2,230.84

Equity raised

27,287.97

24,245.74

16,992.43

22,324.63

Investing

1,589.86

1,373.52

-1,402.25

2,976.96

Financing

11.95

15.01

696.48

1,743.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29,619.89

25,948.5

17,238.43

24,814.22

Tata Chemicals : related Articles

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

