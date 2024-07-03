Tata Chemicals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,421
16,789
12,622
10,199.8
10,356.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,421
16,789
12,622
10,199.8
10,356.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
354
218
487
260.04
6,510.86
Total Income
15,775
17,007
13,109
10,459.84
16,867.61
Total Expenditure
13,449
12,987
10,328
8,699.16
8,411.43
PBIDT
2,326
4,020
2,781
1,760.68
8,456.18
Interest
530
406
303
367.37
341.91
PBDT
1,796
3,614
2,478
1,393.31
8,114.27
Depreciation
980
892
806
759.32
666.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
260
374
274
225.79
266.33
Deferred Tax
121
-86
-7
-28.02
-46.68
Reported Profit After Tax
435
2,434
1,405
436.22
7,228.15
Minority Interest After NP
167
117
147
179.85
221.82
Net Profit after Minority Interest
268
2,317
1,258
256.37
7,006.33
Extra-ordinary Items
-494
-18
-4.19
0
6,128.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
762
2,335
1,262.19
256.37
878.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.52
90.95
49.37
10.06
275.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
175
125
100
110
Equity
255
255
255
254.82
254.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.08
23.94
22.03
17.26
81.64
PBDTM(%)
11.64
21.52
19.63
13.66
78.34
PATM(%)
2.82
14.49
11.13
4.27
69.79
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.