Tata Chemicals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
7,788
7,205
8,216
8,555
8,234
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,788
7,205
8,216
8,555
8,234
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
268
109
245
36
182
Total Income
8,056
7,314
8,461
8,591
8,416
Total Expenditure
6,596
7,092
6,357
6,679
6,308
PBIDT
1,460
222
2,104
1,912
2,108
Interest
278
262
268
240
166
PBDT
1,182
-40
1,836
1,672
1,942
Depreciation
550
517
463
461
431
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
147
54
206
135
239
Deferred Tax
28
36
85
-41
-45
Reported Profit After Tax
457
-647
1,082
1,117
1,317
Minority Interest After NP
113
45
122
17
100
Net Profit after Minority Interest
344
-692
960
1,100
1,217
Extra-ordinary Items
15
-986
89.24
-9
-9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
329
294
870.76
1,109
1,226
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.5
0
37.68
43.14
47.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
255
255
255
255
255
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.74
3.08
25.6
22.34
25.6
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.86
-8.97
13.16
13.05
15.99
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.