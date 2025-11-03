iifl-logo

Tata Chemicals’ Q2 net profit slips 60% y-o-y to ₹77 Crore

3 Nov 2025 , 12:16 PM

Tata Chemicals Ltd posted a 60% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 to ₹77 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹194 Crore.

The business posted a 3.10% decline in its revenue from operations to ₹3,877 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered revenue from operations of ₹3,999 Crore.

Tata Chemicals registered an EBITDA of ₹537 Crore. This was 13% lower than ₹620 Crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

Margins slipped to 13.80% against 15.50% in the same quarter of the financial year. 

On a standalone basis, the business registered a 19% year-on-year increase in its revenue for the quarter at ₹1,204 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter jumped as much as 67% to ₹240 Crore.

At around 11.51 AM, Tata Chemicals was trading 2% lower at ₹872.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹890.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹877, and ₹858.10, respectively.

The business said that its standalone PAT registered an 80% y-o-y growth at ₹178 Crore as compared to the previous comparable period.

Furthermore, consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹7,596 Crore, down by 2% on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Chemicals' Q2 net profit slips 60% y-o-y to ₹77 Crore

