Tata Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,004.75
(-0.74%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

11,946

12,382

9,141

7,563.59

7,967.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,946

12,382

9,141

7,563.59

7,967.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

340

143

382

185.81

445.08

Total Income

12,286

12,525

9,523

7,749.4

8,412.74

Total Expenditure

9,542

9,556

7,504

6,345.67

6,434.69

PBIDT

2,744

2,969

2,019

1,403.73

1,978.05

Interest

400

273

234

282.34

253.6

PBDT

2,344

2,696

1,785

1,121.39

1,724.45

Depreciation

709

658

601

567.77

492.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

258

332

223

181.14

228.19

Deferred Tax

101

-36

1

-34.48

-33.88

Reported Profit After Tax

1,276

1,742

960

406.96

1,037.54

Minority Interest After NP

158

134

140

162.36

208.99

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,118

1,608

820

244.6

828.55

Extra-ordinary Items

88.48

-16

16.86

0

-6.23

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,029.52

1,624

803.14

244.6

834.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

43.88

63.12

32.17

9.6

24.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

255

255

255

254.82

254.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.97

23.97

22.08

18.55

24.82

PBDTM(%)

19.62

21.77

19.52

14.82

21.64

PATM(%)

10.68

14.06

10.5

5.38

13.02

Tata Chemicals: Related NEWS

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More

