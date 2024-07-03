Tata Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,946
12,382
9,141
7,563.59
7,967.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,946
12,382
9,141
7,563.59
7,967.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
340
143
382
185.81
445.08
Total Income
12,286
12,525
9,523
7,749.4
8,412.74
Total Expenditure
9,542
9,556
7,504
6,345.67
6,434.69
PBIDT
2,744
2,969
2,019
1,403.73
1,978.05
Interest
400
273
234
282.34
253.6
PBDT
2,344
2,696
1,785
1,121.39
1,724.45
Depreciation
709
658
601
567.77
492.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
258
332
223
181.14
228.19
Deferred Tax
101
-36
1
-34.48
-33.88
Reported Profit After Tax
1,276
1,742
960
406.96
1,037.54
Minority Interest After NP
158
134
140
162.36
208.99
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,118
1,608
820
244.6
828.55
Extra-ordinary Items
88.48
-16
16.86
0
-6.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,029.52
1,624
803.14
244.6
834.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.88
63.12
32.17
9.6
24.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
255
255
255
254.82
254.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.97
23.97
22.08
18.55
24.82
PBDTM(%)
19.62
21.77
19.52
14.82
21.64
PATM(%)
10.68
14.06
10.5
5.38
13.02
