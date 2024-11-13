Tata Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
255
255
255
254.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,470
15,737
15,087
13,002.35
Net Worth
18,725
15,992
15,342
13,257.17
Minority Interest
Debt
115
0
3
8.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
796
424
430
263.85
Total Liabilities
19,636
16,416
15,775
13,529.97
Fixed Assets
5,179
4,305
3,580
2,866.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
13,306
10,781
10,927
9,337.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53
34
33
61.92
Networking Capital
1,046
1,211
742
578.87
Inventories
939
1,203
880
521.64
Inventory Days
86.32
63.48
Sundry Debtors
232
201
182
144.92
Debtor Days
17.85
17.63
Other Current Assets
1,079
1,313
955
1,109.54
Sundry Creditors
-485
-640
-654
-547.29
Creditor Days
64.15
66.61
Other Current Liabilities
-719
-866
-621
-649.94
Cash
52
85
493
685.32
Total Assets
19,636
16,416
15,775
13,529.97
