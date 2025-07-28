Top Stocks for Today - 28th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The business posted a net profit of ₹3,281.70 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The lender reported a 6.1% growth in its Net Interest Income at ₹7,293 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a Net Interest Income (NII) of ₹6,842 Crore.
IDFC First Bank: The private lender logged a decline in its net profit and non-performing assets (NPA) in the quarter ended June 2025. It reported a decline of 32.07% in its non-performing assets (NPAs) during the period at ₹462.60 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business recorded NPAs of ₹681 Crore.
SAIL: The company has posted a whopping growth of 811% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The business reported a net profit of ₹744.50 Crore in the quarter under review. However, it missed street estimates. Revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at ₹2,591 Crore. This was 8% higher than the previous corresponding period.
SBI Cards & Payments: The credit card issuer has logged a net profit of ₹556 Crore during the quarter ended June 2025. The company said that this 6.4% lower than the previous corresponding quarter. Net Interest Income for the quarter registered a 13.80% growth at ₹1,680 Crore.
Tata Chemicals: The business recorded a robust growth of 68% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a net profit of ₹252 Crore. However, revenue witnessed a marginal decline at ₹3,719 Crore.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.