Top Stocks for Today - 28th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The business posted a net profit of ₹3,281.70 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The lender reported a 6.1% growth in its Net Interest Income at ₹7,293 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a Net Interest Income (NII) of ₹6,842 Crore.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender logged a decline in its net profit and non-performing assets (NPA) in the quarter ended June 2025. It reported a decline of 32.07% in its non-performing assets (NPAs) during the period at ₹462.60 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business recorded NPAs of ₹681 Crore.

SAIL: The company has posted a whopping growth of 811% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The business reported a net profit of ₹744.50 Crore in the quarter under review. However, it missed street estimates. Revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at ₹2,591 Crore. This was 8% higher than the previous corresponding period.

SBI Cards & Payments: The credit card issuer has logged a net profit of ₹556 Crore during the quarter ended June 2025. The company said that this 6.4% lower than the previous corresponding quarter. Net Interest Income for the quarter registered a 13.80% growth at ₹1,680 Crore.

Tata Chemicals: The business recorded a robust growth of 68% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a net profit of ₹252 Crore. However, revenue witnessed a marginal decline at ₹3,719 Crore.

