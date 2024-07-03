iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Steel Authority of India Ltd Share Price

114.17
(0.09%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.9
  • Day's High115.9
  • 52 Wk High175.35
  • Prev. Close114.07
  • Day's Low113.5
  • 52 Wk Low 107.5
  • Turnover (lac)10,807.73
  • P/E16.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.09
  • EPS6.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47,158.21
  • Div. Yield1.75
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open144.51
  • Day's High144.62
  • Spot143.1
  • Prev. Close147.07
  • Day's Low141.17
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot4,000
  • OI(Chg %)-51,00,000 (-6.2%)
  • Roll Over%6.55
  • Roll Cost1.77
  • Traded Vol.8,84,12,000 (252.41%)
View More Futures

Steel Authority of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

113.9

Prev. Close

114.07

Turnover(Lac.)

10,807.73

Day's High

115.9

Day's Low

113.5

52 Week's High

175.35

52 Week's Low

107.5

Book Value

133.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47,158.21

P/E

16.72

EPS

6.83

Divi. Yield

1.75

Steel Authority of India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Steel Authority of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

Read More
SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

Read More
SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Steel Authority of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.99%

Non-Promoter- 18.85%

Institutions: 18.85%

Non-Institutions: 16.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Steel Authority of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,130.53

4,130.53

4,130.53

4,130.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50,000.01

48,008.65

47,886.61

39,364.35

Net Worth

54,130.54

52,139.18

52,017.14

43,494.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69,110.02

61,660.55

57,558.46

44,452.41

yoy growth (%)

12.08

7.12

29.48

14.72

Raw materials

-27,404.75

-23,657.05

-27,814.3

-21,246.33

As % of sales

39.65

38.36

48.32

47.79

Employee costs

-10,445.94

-8,781.32

-8,850.07

-8,947.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6,820.6

3,942.42

-785.37

-4,634.12

Depreciation

-4,102

-3,755.05

-3,064.92

-2,679.95

Tax paid

-3,029.01

-1,149.12

277.23

2,017.62

Working capital

-12,085.43

13,755.21

233.98

-1,480.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.08

7.12

29.48

14.72

Op profit growth

24.79

120.86

12,039.45

-101.31

EBIT growth

29.72

264.64

-196.72

-55.25

Net profit growth

90.44

-519.65

-82.99

-29.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,05,378.33

1,04,447.72

1,03,476.84

69,113.61

61,664.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,05,378.33

1,04,447.72

1,03,476.84

69,113.61

61,664.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,505.59

1,854.02

1,276.67

1,386.84

1,100.11

View Annually Results

Steel Authority of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Steel Authority of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M B Balakrishnan

Director (Incharge)

Anirban Dasgupta

Nominee (Govt)

Sukriti Likhi

Director (Incharge)

Atanu Bhowmick

Executive Chairman

Amarendu Prakash

Director (Incharge)

Brijendra Pratap Singh.

Nominee (Govt)

Abhijit Narendra

Director (Finance)

ANIL KUMAR TULSIANI

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Tripathy

Independent Director

Kanhaiya Sarda

Independent Director

Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju

Independent Director

Gopal Singh Bhati

Director (Technical & Project)

Arvind Kumar Singh

Director (Commercial)

Vijendla SriniVaSa ChakraVarthy

Director (Personnel)

Krishna Kumar Singh

Independent Director

K.Jayaprasad

Director (Incharge)

Birendra Kumar Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steel Authority of India Ltd

Summary

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. They are also among the seven Maharatnas of the countrys Central Public Sector Enterprises.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products, including hot and cold rolled sheets and coils, galvanised sheets, electrical sheets, structurals, railway products, plates, bars and rods, stainless steel and other alloy steels. They produce iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials, including the companys iron ore, limestone and dolomite mines. The companys wide range of long and flat steel products are much in demand in the domestic as well as the international market. The companys International Trade Division ( ITD), in New Delhi- an ISO 9001:2000 accredited unit of CMO, undertakes exports of Mild Steel products and Pig Iron from SAILs five integrated steel plants. With technical and managerial expertise and know-how in steel making gained over four decades, the companys Consultancy Division (SAILCON) at New Delhi offers services and consultancy to clients world-wide.The company has a well-equipped Research and Development
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Steel Authority of India Ltd share price today?

The Steel Authority of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Authority of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Authority of India Ltd is ₹47158.21 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steel Authority of India Ltd is 16.72 and 0.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steel Authority of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Authority of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Authority of India Ltd is ₹107.5 and ₹175.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steel Authority of India Ltd?

Steel Authority of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.60%, 3 Years at 1.22%, 1 Year at -4.14%, 6 Month at -24.70%, 3 Month at -16.68% and 1 Month at -7.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steel Authority of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steel Authority of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.00 %
Institutions - 18.85 %
Public - 16.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Authority of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.