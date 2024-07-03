Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹113.9
Prev. Close₹114.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,807.73
Day's High₹115.9
Day's Low₹113.5
52 Week's High₹175.35
52 Week's Low₹107.5
Book Value₹133.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47,158.21
P/E16.72
EPS6.83
Divi. Yield1.75
This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.Read More
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.Read More
The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,130.53
4,130.53
4,130.53
4,130.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50,000.01
48,008.65
47,886.61
39,364.35
Net Worth
54,130.54
52,139.18
52,017.14
43,494.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69,110.02
61,660.55
57,558.46
44,452.41
yoy growth (%)
12.08
7.12
29.48
14.72
Raw materials
-27,404.75
-23,657.05
-27,814.3
-21,246.33
As % of sales
39.65
38.36
48.32
47.79
Employee costs
-10,445.94
-8,781.32
-8,850.07
-8,947.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6,820.6
3,942.42
-785.37
-4,634.12
Depreciation
-4,102
-3,755.05
-3,064.92
-2,679.95
Tax paid
-3,029.01
-1,149.12
277.23
2,017.62
Working capital
-12,085.43
13,755.21
233.98
-1,480.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.08
7.12
29.48
14.72
Op profit growth
24.79
120.86
12,039.45
-101.31
EBIT growth
29.72
264.64
-196.72
-55.25
Net profit growth
90.44
-519.65
-82.99
-29.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,05,378.33
1,04,447.72
1,03,476.84
69,113.61
61,664.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,05,378.33
1,04,447.72
1,03,476.84
69,113.61
61,664.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,505.59
1,854.02
1,276.67
1,386.84
1,100.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M B Balakrishnan
Director (Incharge)
Anirban Dasgupta
Nominee (Govt)
Sukriti Likhi
Director (Incharge)
Atanu Bhowmick
Executive Chairman
Amarendu Prakash
Director (Incharge)
Brijendra Pratap Singh.
Nominee (Govt)
Abhijit Narendra
Director (Finance)
ANIL KUMAR TULSIANI
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Tripathy
Independent Director
Kanhaiya Sarda
Independent Director
Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju
Independent Director
Gopal Singh Bhati
Director (Technical & Project)
Arvind Kumar Singh
Director (Commercial)
Vijendla SriniVaSa ChakraVarthy
Director (Personnel)
Krishna Kumar Singh
Independent Director
K.Jayaprasad
Director (Incharge)
Birendra Kumar Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Steel Authority of India Ltd
Summary
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. They are also among the seven Maharatnas of the countrys Central Public Sector Enterprises.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products, including hot and cold rolled sheets and coils, galvanised sheets, electrical sheets, structurals, railway products, plates, bars and rods, stainless steel and other alloy steels. They produce iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials, including the companys iron ore, limestone and dolomite mines. The companys wide range of long and flat steel products are much in demand in the domestic as well as the international market. The companys International Trade Division ( ITD), in New Delhi- an ISO 9001:2000 accredited unit of CMO, undertakes exports of Mild Steel products and Pig Iron from SAILs five integrated steel plants. With technical and managerial expertise and know-how in steel making gained over four decades, the companys Consultancy Division (SAILCON) at New Delhi offers services and consultancy to clients world-wide.The company has a well-equipped Research and Development
Read More
The Steel Authority of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Authority of India Ltd is ₹47158.21 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steel Authority of India Ltd is 16.72 and 0.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Authority of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Authority of India Ltd is ₹107.5 and ₹175.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Steel Authority of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.60%, 3 Years at 1.22%, 1 Year at -4.14%, 6 Month at -24.70%, 3 Month at -16.68% and 1 Month at -7.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.