Summary

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. They are also among the seven Maharatnas of the countrys Central Public Sector Enterprises.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products, including hot and cold rolled sheets and coils, galvanised sheets, electrical sheets, structurals, railway products, plates, bars and rods, stainless steel and other alloy steels. They produce iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials, including the companys iron ore, limestone and dolomite mines. The companys wide range of long and flat steel products are much in demand in the domestic as well as the international market. The companys International Trade Division ( ITD), in New Delhi- an ISO 9001:2000 accredited unit of CMO, undertakes exports of Mild Steel products and Pig Iron from SAILs five integrated steel plants. With technical and managerial expertise and know-how in steel making gained over four decades, the companys Consultancy Division (SAILCON) at New Delhi offers services and consultancy to clients world-wide.The company has a well-equipped Research and Development

