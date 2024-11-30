Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.
The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.
SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.