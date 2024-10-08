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SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

8 Oct 2024 , 12:03 PM

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has partnered with global resources company BHP to explore low-emission steel manufacturing technologies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SAIL and BHP focuses on promoting decarbonization in steelmaking, specifically through the blast furnace route. The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at SAIL’s integrated steel plants by exploring alternative reduction strategies.

The workstreams under this partnership will assess the potential use of hydrogen and biochar as alternative reductants in blast furnace operations to lower carbon emissions.

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

SAIL Chairman, Amarendu Prakash, emphasized the importance of aligning the steel industry with global climate commitments, calling this collaboration a key step in sustainable steel production.

BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rag Udd, highlighted the need for collective action and shared expertise to meet the challenges of decarbonizing the steel industry.

The initiative aligns with the global push towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting eco-friendly industrial practices in the steel sector.

Related Tags

  • BHP
  • Low-Emission Steelmaking
  • Memorandum of Understanding
  • SAIL
  • Steel Authority of India Ltd
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