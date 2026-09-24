Why PB Fintech and Other Insurance Stocks Crashed Today: IRDAI’s New Proposal Explained

PB Fintech – popularly known as Paisa Bazaar, witnessed a rather disappointing day on the exchange today, where its shares crashed 36% in a single trading day, taking almost ₹25,000 crore of its market capitalization. Not only was PB Fintech the only affected stock – but bigger players like ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life, Max Financial Services Ltd, LIC, and more also declined, turning the day into one of the most deadliest day for insurance stocks in the Indian Financial Markets. But what happened so suddenly that insurance stocks crashed so hard? What did the IRDAI proposed and what are its implications? Let’s revisit the market today to understand all in this

The Market Scenario

Insurance stocks witnessed heavy selling on Thursday, September 24, after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed significant changes to the way insurance is sold and how insurers and distributors can earn from policies.

The biggest fall was seen in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, while Turtlemint Fintech Solutions also dropped sharply. Traditional insurers such as HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, LIC and Max Financial Services were also under pressure.

The reason is simple: IRDAI’s proposals could change how much money companies make from selling insurance and how much they can spend to acquire customers. However, these are proposals at this stage, not final rules. IRDAI has invited comments until October 25.

What did IRDAI propose?

Think of an insurance policy as a product being sold through different channels.

An insurer may sell a policy through:

Its own agents

Banks

Brokers

Online insurance platforms

Other intermediaries

Whenever an intermediary helps sell a policy, it can receive a commission or distribution income from the insurer.

IRDAI’s new consultation paper proposes changes to this entire system.

The proposals include limits on commissions, tighter expense controls, greater disclosure of commissions, stronger safeguards against mis-selling and restrictions on deceptive digital practices known as dark patterns.

For investors, the biggest question is:

If a company currently earns ₹100 from selling an insurance policy, what happens if the new rules allow it to earn only ₹70 or ₹80?

That is the concern currently being reflected in insurance stocks.

Why did PB Fintech fall so sharply?

PB Fintech is different from a traditional insurance company.

Its Policybazaar platform helps customers compare and buy insurance policies. The company earns revenue from the insurance policies distributed through its platform.

So, suppose:

₹20,000 insurance premium → Policybazaar earns ₹2,000

The platform’s revenue from that policy is ₹2,000.

Now imagine that regulatory changes reduce the amount it can earn to ₹1,200.

The customer still pays ₹20,000.

But the platform earns less.

This is why investors are worried about PB Fintech’s unit economics.

A lower commission does not necessarily mean that the cost of acquiring and servicing that customer falls by the same amount.

The company may still need to spend money on:

Advertising

Technology

Employees

Call centres

Customer support

Sales and servicing

If revenue per policy falls while these costs remain relatively high, profitability can come under pressure.

Brokerages have specifically highlighted potential pressure on PB Fintech’s economics in health and motor insurance, while Bernstein said the proposed changes could be more severe than previously expected.

What is a “take rate”?

This is an important term to understand the PB Fintech story.

A take rate simply tells us how much of the insurance premium becomes revenue for the distributor.

For example:

A customer pays ₹10,000 for insurance.

If the distributor receives ₹1,000, its take rate is:

₹1,000 ÷ ₹10,000 = 10%

If regulations reduce the amount the distributor can earn, the take rate falls.

For a company that sells millions of policies, even a small reduction in revenue per policy can become significant when multiplied across its business.

That is why the proposed commission structure has become such a major issue for insurance distributors.

Why did Turtlemint also fall?

Turtlemint is another insurance distribution platform, so it faces a similar issue.

Its business depends on distributing insurance products and earning income from that activity.

If commissions on new policies are reduced:

Lower commission → lower revenue per policy → pressure on earnings

Jefferies has estimated that a 10% reduction in new-business commission rates could result in a 10–12% earnings decline for PB Fintech and Turtlemint, although this is a brokerage estimate based on the proposed framework and not a final regulatory outcome.

This explains why the market reaction was particularly strong in these two stocks.

But why did HDFC Life, SBI Life, LIC and other insurers fall?

This is where the story becomes slightly different.

PB Fintech and Turtlemint are distributors.

HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, LIC and Max Financial are insurers.

An insurer actually underwrites the policy and receives the customer’s premium.

Therefore, the new rules can affect insurers through their expenses, commissions paid to distributors and the cost of acquiring new customers.

The impact will not necessarily be the same for every insurer.

HDFC Life

HDFC Life could be affected by changes to the amount insurers can spend on distribution and customer acquisition.

If the company needs to operate under tighter expense limits, it may have to reassess how it distributes different products and how much it pays through various channels.

The eventual impact will depend on its product mix and distribution structure.

ICICI Prudential Life

For ICICI Prudential Life, investors are looking at how the proposed commission and expense framework could affect its distribution costs and the economics of acquiring new customers.

The company may have to adjust the way different products are distributed if certain channels become more expensive or if commission limits become tighter.

But lower commissions can also mean lower expenses for insurers.

So, for insurers, the equation is not simply:

Lower commission = lower revenue.

Instead, it can be:

Lower commission paid to distributors = lower distribution expense, but potentially greater pressure on customer acquisition and sales economics.

That is why the impact needs to be assessed company by company.

Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services is exposed through its life-insurance business. The proposed framework could affect the cost of acquiring policies and the amount that can be paid to distributors. The actual impact will depend on the final rules and on how Max’s product and distribution mix fits within those rules. Max Financial fell sharply during Thursday’s trading session as investors reassessed the potential effect of the proposals.

What are the new Expense of Management limits?

Another major part of the proposal concerns Expense of Management, or EoM.

In simple terms, EoM is the amount an insurer spends on running and distributing its insurance business. IRDAI has proposed a five-year path to reduce these limits. For life insurers, the proposed company-level limit would move towards: 15% of Gross Direct Premium Income within two years and subsequently: 12.5% within five years. For general insurers, the proposal would reduce the limit from 30% of gross written premium to 20% of domestic GDPI over five years. The idea is to bring down the amount of premium that gets absorbed by expenses and distribution.

So, what exactly is a “dark pattern”?

The phrase sounds technical, but the concept is quite straightforward.

A dark pattern is a digital design that nudges or tricks a customer into doing something they may not otherwise choose to do.

Imagine you visit an insurance website.

You simply want to know the price of a policy.

Instead of immediately showing you the premium, the website could make you:

Enter mobile number → enter email → provide personal details → receive sales calls → finally see the quote.

Another example could be a website making one option extremely prominent while making the option to decline or exit difficult to find.

These types of designs can influence a customer’s decision without giving them a clear, neutral choice.

IRDAI has proposed restrictions on such practices in insurance websites and digital platforms.

Why is IRDAI targeting dark patterns?

The regulator wants customers to be able to understand an insurance product before buying it.

The proposal includes making important information such as:

Product features

Pricing

Quality-related information

available in a standardised and easy-to-understand format without first forcing customers to provide personal information.

The proposals also seek stronger safeguards against mis-selling, including documenting customer requirements and suitability and maintaining an audit trail.

Does the dark-pattern rule hurt PB Fintech’s revenue?

Potentially, but this is not the same issue as commission cuts.

PB Fintech operates a digital insurance marketplace, so changes to online customer journeys can affect how insurance is marketed and sold.

But the immediate concern behind the sharp stock-market reaction is more directly related to commission and distribution economics.

In other words:

Dark-pattern rules → change how insurance can be sold online.

Commission changes → potentially change how much distributors earn from selling insurance.

The second issue has the more direct connection to PB Fintech’s revenue model.

What happens to the insurance stocks now?

The proposals could affect the companies differently:

Company Main business exposure Key issue from the proposal PB Fintech Insurance distribution Lower commissions/take rates could reduce revenue per policy Turtlemint Insurance distribution Lower distributor payouts could pressure earnings HDFC Life Life insurance Distribution costs, commissions and expense limits SBI Life Life insurance Impact depends on distribution/product mix and cost structure ICICI Prudential Life Life insurance Potential changes to distribution economics and expenses LIC Life insurance Impact depends on expense structure, agency network and product mix Max Financial Life insurance Potential pressure on distribution economics and acquisition costs

Importantly, this table describes potential exposure, not a prediction of how much each company’s earnings will eventually change.

Are these rules final?

No. This is a consultation process. IRDAI has invited stakeholders to submit comments until October 25. The final regulations could therefore change before they are implemented. That means today’s stock-market reaction reflects investors reassessing the potential future impact of the proposals, rather than companies immediately losing revenue under a new rule.

The simple takeaway

PB Fintech and Turtlemint came under the most pressure because they depend directly on insurance distribution income. Traditional insurers such as HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, LIC and Max Financial face a different set of effects because the proposals can reduce distribution expenses while also changing the economics of selling policies.

And the dark-pattern proposal is essentially about making online insurance buying more transparent and preventing websites or apps from nudging customers into decisions they did not intend to make.

The final impact on each company will only become clearer once IRDAI finalises the framework.