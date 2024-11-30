iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Authority of India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

106
(-2.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Steel Authority of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

18.85%

18.72%

19.03%

19.8%

18.29%

Non-Institutions

16.14%

16.27%

15.96%

15.19%

16.7%

Total Non-Promoter

35%

35%

35%

35%

35%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.99%

Non-Promoter- 18.85%

Institutions: 18.85%

Non-Institutions: 16.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

S A I L: Related NEWS

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production
30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

Read More
SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

Read More
SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies
8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex
8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Authority of India Ltd

