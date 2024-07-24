iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Authority of India Ltd Futures Share Price

100.45
(-5.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:59:59 PM

Here's the list of S A I L's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the S A I L's futures contract.

  • Open105.63
  • Day's High105.63
  • Spot100.45
  • Prev. Close106.4
  • Day's Low99.79
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot4,000
  • OI(Chg %)4,32,000 (0.31%)
  • Roll Over%1.15
  • Roll Cost0.06
  • Traded Vol.2,03,52,000 (-26.37%)

S A I L: Related NEWS

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

