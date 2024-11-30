iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Steel Authority of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.42
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Authority of India Ltd

S A I L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6,820.6

3,942.42

-785.37

-4,634.12

Depreciation

-4,102

-3,755.05

-3,064.92

-2,679.95

Tax paid

-3,029.01

-1,149.12

277.23

2,017.62

Working capital

-12,085.43

13,755.21

233.98

-1,480.61

Other operating items

Operating

-12,395.84

12,793.46

-3,339.08

-6,777.06

Capital expenditure

2,382.31

17,192.06

10,953.65

6,812.09

Free cash flow

-10,013.53

29,985.52

7,614.57

35.02

Equity raised

71,574.23

65,208.45

63,943.38

69,777.14

Investing

10.03

93.68

95.81

102.85

Financing

19,249.97

39,174.47

49,972.19

44,107.36

Dividends paid

413.05

0

0

0

Net in cash

81,233.75

1,34,462.12

1,21,625.96

1,14,022.38

S A I L : related Articles

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

Read More
SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

Read More
SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Authority of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.