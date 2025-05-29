SAIL Q4 Net Profit Rises 11% YoY to ₹1,251 Crore

Steel Authority of India announced an 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,251 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with ₹1,126 crore in the year-ago quarter.

India’s largest steelmaker, Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 grew 4.9% yoy to ₹29,316 crore from ₹27,958.52 crore clocked in Q4 FY24. On the operations front, the EBITDA of Steel Authority of India was at ₹3,483 crore, in line with the quarter. EBITDA margin of the company fell 58 bps to 11.88% in Q4 FY25 as against 12.46% in Q4 FY24.

On the FY25, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share (16% of the face value of ₹10) for approval by the shareholders at the AGM. The fully-franked final dividend will be paid within 30 days of shareholders’ approval and the date for our upcoming AGM will be confirmed in due course.

On quarter performance Chairman & Managing Director, Mishra Dhatu Amarendu Prakash said, ” With its strategic agility in responding to changing trade policies and import trends, the Company displayed an enormous resilience in a challenging world steel impelled by medium steel.”

The performance of the company in Q4 FY25 is reflective of its focus on operational efficiencies, sustainable growth and value-creation for all stakeholders amid global tariff and import related challenges, he added.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com