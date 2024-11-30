iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Authority of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.69
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:52 PM

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69,110.02

61,660.55

57,558.46

44,452.41

yoy growth (%)

12.08

7.12

29.48

14.72

Raw materials

-27,404.75

-23,657.05

-27,814.3

-21,246.33

As % of sales

39.65

38.36

48.32

47.79

Employee costs

-10,445.94

-8,781.32

-8,850.07

-8,947.83

As % of sales

15.11

14.24

15.37

20.12

Other costs

-18,531.28

-19,023.17

-16,276.24

-14,220.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.81

30.85

28.27

31.98

Operating profit

12,728.05

10,199.01

4,617.85

38.04

OPM

18.41

16.54

8.02

0.08

Depreciation

-4,102

-3,755.05

-3,064.92

-2,679.95

Interest expense

-2,817.14

-3,486.76

-2,822.75

-2,527.82

Other income

1,011.69

985.22

484.45

535.61

Profit before tax

6,820.6

3,942.42

-785.37

-4,634.12

Taxes

-3,029.01

-1,149.12

277.23

2,017.62

Tax rate

-44.4

-29.14

-35.29

-43.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3,791.59

2,793.3

-508.14

-2,616.5

Exceptional items

58.43

-771.76

26.43

-216.74

Net profit

3,850.02

2,021.54

-481.71

-2,833.24

yoy growth (%)

90.44

-519.65

-82.99

-29.54

NPM

5.57

3.27

-0.83

-6.37

