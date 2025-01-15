iifl-logo-icon 1
SAIL names Alok Verma as Director In-charge of Rourkela plant

15 Jan 2025 , 10:09 AM

Steel Authority of India announced that the company has appointed Alok Verma as the Director In-charge of the Rourkela Steel Plant. His appointment is effective from January 14, 2025. The appointment is followed by nomination from the Government of India through a Ministry of Steel order dated January 13, 2025. The said appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors.

Alok Verma, a B.Tech Mechanical Engineering graduate from BIT Sindri, began his career as a Management Trainee (Technical) at SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant in 1991. During his 32-year tenure with the organization, he has played an important role in a variety of critical assignments, including the execution of multiple projects at the Rolling Mills.

In July 2023, the company has promoted Alok as Executive Director and handed over responsibilities related to the mines of Rourkela Steel Plant. Under his leadership tenure, mining at Bolani resumed after almost 4 decades. Additionally, in FY 2023-24, the Odisha Group of mines achieved a record production of 14.30 million tons. Verma also handled the integration of the Odisha Group of Mines with the Rourkela Steel Plant.

Verma most recently served as ED In-Charge (Works) of the Rourkela Steel Plant beginning November 15, 2024, until being promoted to his new position.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

