SAIL Q1 Net Profit Jumps 811% YoY to ₹744.5 Crore

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) posted a sharp rebound in its financials for the June quarter, with net profit rising to ₹744.5 crore, a massive jump from ₹81.7 crore reported a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew by 8% to ₹25,921 crore, compared to ₹23,997 crore in the same quarter last year. The improved bottom line was largely driven by a combination of stronger domestic sales, government safeguard duties, and tighter control on operating costs.

SAIL reported EBITDA of ₹2,767 crore for the quarter, marking a 24.7% increase from ₹2,219 crore in the corresponding period last year. The market had pegged EBITDA closer to ₹3,510 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% in Q1 FY26, up from 9.2% a year earlier. Profit before exceptional items and tax saw a 273% increase year-on-year, signalling a broad-based operational recovery.

Commenting on the results, SAIL Chairman and MD Amarendu Prakash said the company continues to focus on quality delivery across sectors amid global uncertainty.

He added that higher steel demand at home, expanding capacity, and government support helped drive performance this quarter. Prakash also stressed that cost optimisation and creating long-term value for stakeholders will remain core to the company’s strategy.

