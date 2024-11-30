SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL has collaborated with the Indian subsidiary of the international John Cockerill Group, John Cockerill India Ltd (JCIL), to implement environmentally friendly technologies in iron and steel making. This is indicative of the SAIL’s pledge toward greener steel production with state-of-the-art technology infusing newer techniques into erstwhile conventional practices. MoU between SAIL and JCIL deals with cold rolling and processing of carbon steel, green steel, and specialized silicon steels like CRGO (cold rolled grain-oriented) and CRNO (cold rolled non-oriented). This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption. SAIL is tactfully aligning its business operations with the changing demands of the market and contributing to a greener future for the steel industry. SAIL’s consolidated net profit, in the September quarter, declined by 31% year-on-year to ₹897.15 crore due to a drop in income, and this was further highlighted by the need for innovation and efficiency improvements. This step reflects the focus of SAIL on integrating its business strategies with sustainability goals, but keeping in view the dynamic requirements of the steel market. Adoption of high-tech green technologies is likely to strengthen SAIL’s competitive edge and serve India’s more comprehensive objectives for environmental sustainability.