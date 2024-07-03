Summary

Jocil Ltd, a subsidiary of Andhra Sugars, incorporated in 1978, is presently engaged in the manufacture of Stearic Acid, Fatty Acids, Refined Glycerine, Soap Noodles, Toilet Soap, Industrial Oxygen and in the generation of Power from biomass and wind. The products manufactured are marketed directly from the factory as well as through Depots and C & F Agents located in major cities across the country. The Company undertakes to manufacture Soap Noodles and Toilet Soap on job work for reputed customers.Apart from this, the Company is having 6 MW Biomass Cogeneration Captive Power Plant located within the factory premises and the surplus power is sold to APSPDCL. It is also having 4 Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) of total 6.30 MW setup in Tamil Nadu and the power generated from these plants is sold to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). Jocils manufacturing unit is located at Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh.The company issued 7,30,000 FCDS in Feb 95 at Rs 75 each, as per the terms of the issue, each debenture was converted into one fully paid equity share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 65 on Aug 95. Consequent to such conversion the equity capital has increased up to 4.44 lacs.The company now plans to set up 5 MW combustion based biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption as well as for sale.In 2000-2001 the company had commissioned the 6MW Biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption and for commercial sale. The sur

Read More