iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jocil Ltd Share Price

195.9
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209.9
  • Day's High209.9
  • 52 Wk High263.45
  • Prev. Close206.93
  • Day's Low194.02
  • 52 Wk Low 162.65
  • Turnover (lac)15.49
  • P/E106.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value240.73
  • EPS1.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)173.96
  • Div. Yield0.72
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jocil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

209.9

Prev. Close

206.93

Turnover(Lac.)

15.49

Day's High

209.9

Day's Low

194.02

52 Week's High

263.45

52 Week's Low

162.65

Book Value

240.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.96

P/E

106.12

EPS

1.95

Divi. Yield

0.72

Jocil Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Jocil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jocil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 44.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jocil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.88

8.88

8.88

8.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

201.7

197.52

194.76

187.23

Net Worth

210.58

206.4

203.64

196.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

565.37

446.24

341.47

375.78

yoy growth (%)

26.69

30.68

-9.13

-4.36

Raw materials

-431.75

-310.54

-250

-274.25

As % of sales

76.36

69.58

73.21

72.98

Employee costs

-29.77

-28.9

-22.49

-23.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.42

17.64

4.94

10.18

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.92

-6.53

-7.06

Tax paid

-1.81

-5.15

-0.84

-1.97

Working capital

-14.23

26.59

-25.13

29.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.69

30.68

-9.13

-4.36

Op profit growth

8.54

76.54

-30.9

-50.59

EBIT growth

-12.61

193.21

-46.54

-58.17

Net profit growth

8.94

204.34

-49.99

-54.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jocil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jocil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

J Murali Mohan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P Narendranath Chowdary

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mullapudi Thimmaraja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V S Raju

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K Srinivasa Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M Mrutyumjaya Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manjulata Dasari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Rama Seshayya

Chief Finance Officer & CS

K Raghuram

Independent Director

P A Chowdary

Independent Director

P Kesavulu Reddy

Independent Director

G S V Prasad

Independent Director

V N Rao

Independent Director

V Bhargavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jocil Ltd

Summary

Jocil Ltd, a subsidiary of Andhra Sugars, incorporated in 1978, is presently engaged in the manufacture of Stearic Acid, Fatty Acids, Refined Glycerine, Soap Noodles, Toilet Soap, Industrial Oxygen and in the generation of Power from biomass and wind. The products manufactured are marketed directly from the factory as well as through Depots and C & F Agents located in major cities across the country. The Company undertakes to manufacture Soap Noodles and Toilet Soap on job work for reputed customers.Apart from this, the Company is having 6 MW Biomass Cogeneration Captive Power Plant located within the factory premises and the surplus power is sold to APSPDCL. It is also having 4 Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) of total 6.30 MW setup in Tamil Nadu and the power generated from these plants is sold to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). Jocils manufacturing unit is located at Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh.The company issued 7,30,000 FCDS in Feb 95 at Rs 75 each, as per the terms of the issue, each debenture was converted into one fully paid equity share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 65 on Aug 95. Consequent to such conversion the equity capital has increased up to 4.44 lacs.The company now plans to set up 5 MW combustion based biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption as well as for sale.In 2000-2001 the company had commissioned the 6MW Biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption and for commercial sale. The sur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jocil Ltd share price today?

The Jocil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jocil Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jocil Ltd is ₹173.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jocil Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jocil Ltd is 106.12 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jocil Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jocil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jocil Ltd is ₹162.65 and ₹263.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jocil Ltd?

Jocil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.88%, 3 Years at 1.40%, 1 Year at -11.68%, 6 Month at 0.31%, 3 Month at 2.16% and 1 Month at 3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jocil Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jocil Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.02 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 44.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jocil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.