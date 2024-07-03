SectorChemicals
Open₹209.9
Prev. Close₹206.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.49
Day's High₹209.9
Day's Low₹194.02
52 Week's High₹263.45
52 Week's Low₹162.65
Book Value₹240.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.96
P/E106.12
EPS1.95
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
8.88
8.88
8.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.7
197.52
194.76
187.23
Net Worth
210.58
206.4
203.64
196.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
565.37
446.24
341.47
375.78
yoy growth (%)
26.69
30.68
-9.13
-4.36
Raw materials
-431.75
-310.54
-250
-274.25
As % of sales
76.36
69.58
73.21
72.98
Employee costs
-29.77
-28.9
-22.49
-23.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.42
17.64
4.94
10.18
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.92
-6.53
-7.06
Tax paid
-1.81
-5.15
-0.84
-1.97
Working capital
-14.23
26.59
-25.13
29.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.69
30.68
-9.13
-4.36
Op profit growth
8.54
76.54
-30.9
-50.59
EBIT growth
-12.61
193.21
-46.54
-58.17
Net profit growth
8.94
204.34
-49.99
-54.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
J Murali Mohan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P Narendranath Chowdary
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mullapudi Thimmaraja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V S Raju
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K Srinivasa Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M Mrutyumjaya Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manjulata Dasari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Rama Seshayya
Chief Finance Officer & CS
K Raghuram
Independent Director
P A Chowdary
Independent Director
P Kesavulu Reddy
Independent Director
G S V Prasad
Independent Director
V N Rao
Independent Director
V Bhargavi
Reports by Jocil Ltd
Summary
Jocil Ltd, a subsidiary of Andhra Sugars, incorporated in 1978, is presently engaged in the manufacture of Stearic Acid, Fatty Acids, Refined Glycerine, Soap Noodles, Toilet Soap, Industrial Oxygen and in the generation of Power from biomass and wind. The products manufactured are marketed directly from the factory as well as through Depots and C & F Agents located in major cities across the country. The Company undertakes to manufacture Soap Noodles and Toilet Soap on job work for reputed customers.Apart from this, the Company is having 6 MW Biomass Cogeneration Captive Power Plant located within the factory premises and the surplus power is sold to APSPDCL. It is also having 4 Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) of total 6.30 MW setup in Tamil Nadu and the power generated from these plants is sold to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). Jocils manufacturing unit is located at Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh.The company issued 7,30,000 FCDS in Feb 95 at Rs 75 each, as per the terms of the issue, each debenture was converted into one fully paid equity share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 65 on Aug 95. Consequent to such conversion the equity capital has increased up to 4.44 lacs.The company now plans to set up 5 MW combustion based biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption as well as for sale.In 2000-2001 the company had commissioned the 6MW Biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption and for commercial sale. The sur
Read More
The Jocil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jocil Ltd is ₹173.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jocil Ltd is 106.12 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jocil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jocil Ltd is ₹162.65 and ₹263.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jocil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.88%, 3 Years at 1.40%, 1 Year at -11.68%, 6 Month at 0.31%, 3 Month at 2.16% and 1 Month at 3.20%.
