Jocil Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

204.75
(3.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:12 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

565.37

446.24

341.47

375.78

yoy growth (%)

26.69

30.68

-9.13

-4.36

Raw materials

-431.75

-310.54

-250

-274.25

As % of sales

76.36

69.58

73.21

72.98

Employee costs

-29.77

-28.9

-22.49

-23.19

As % of sales

5.26

6.47

6.58

6.17

Other costs

-83.23

-87.81

-58.21

-62.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.72

19.67

17.04

16.7

Operating profit

20.61

18.98

10.75

15.56

OPM

3.64

4.25

3.14

4.14

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.92

-6.53

-7.06

Interest expense

-0.88

-1.02

-1.41

-1.72

Other income

1.31

5.6

2.14

3.41

Profit before tax

15.42

17.64

4.94

10.18

Taxes

-1.81

-5.15

-0.84

-1.97

Tax rate

-11.79

-29.21

-17.05

-19.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.6

12.49

4.1

8.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.6

12.49

4.1

8.2

yoy growth (%)

8.94

204.34

-49.99

-54.63

NPM

2.4

2.79

1.2

2.18

