Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
565.37
446.24
341.47
375.78
yoy growth (%)
26.69
30.68
-9.13
-4.36
Raw materials
-431.75
-310.54
-250
-274.25
As % of sales
76.36
69.58
73.21
72.98
Employee costs
-29.77
-28.9
-22.49
-23.19
As % of sales
5.26
6.47
6.58
6.17
Other costs
-83.23
-87.81
-58.21
-62.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.72
19.67
17.04
16.7
Operating profit
20.61
18.98
10.75
15.56
OPM
3.64
4.25
3.14
4.14
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.92
-6.53
-7.06
Interest expense
-0.88
-1.02
-1.41
-1.72
Other income
1.31
5.6
2.14
3.41
Profit before tax
15.42
17.64
4.94
10.18
Taxes
-1.81
-5.15
-0.84
-1.97
Tax rate
-11.79
-29.21
-17.05
-19.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.6
12.49
4.1
8.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.6
12.49
4.1
8.2
yoy growth (%)
8.94
204.34
-49.99
-54.63
NPM
2.4
2.79
1.2
2.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.