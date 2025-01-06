iifl-logo-icon 1
Jocil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197.35
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Jocil FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.42

17.64

4.94

10.18

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.92

-6.53

-7.06

Tax paid

-1.81

-5.15

-0.84

-1.97

Working capital

-14.23

26.59

-25.13

29.71

Other operating items

Operating

-6.22

33.16

-27.55

30.84

Capital expenditure

3.5

6.19

1.63

2.56

Free cash flow

-2.72

39.36

-25.92

33.4

Equity raised

345.26

322.34

320.18

303.52

Investing

18.47

-14.2

13.26

1.44

Financing

10.35

14.73

10.88

34.66

Dividends paid

0

0

1.77

2.66

Net in cash

371.35

362.23

320.16

375.7

