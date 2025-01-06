Jocil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.42
17.64
4.94
10.18
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.92
-6.53
-7.06
Tax paid
-1.81
-5.15
-0.84
-1.97
Working capital
-14.23
26.59
-25.13
29.71
Other operating items
Operating
-6.22
33.16
-27.55
30.84
Capital expenditure
3.5
6.19
1.63
2.56
Free cash flow
-2.72
39.36
-25.92
33.4
Equity raised
345.26
322.34
320.18
303.52
Investing
18.47
-14.2
13.26
1.44
Financing
10.35
14.73
10.88
34.66
Dividends paid
0
0
1.77
2.66
Net in cash
371.35
362.23
320.16
375.7
