Jocil Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
8.88
8.88
8.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.7
197.52
194.76
187.23
Net Worth
210.58
206.4
203.64
196.11
Minority Interest
Debt
5.65
1.6
4.35
2.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.81
4.33
4.88
3.57
Total Liabilities
220.04
212.33
212.87
201.72
Fixed Assets
41.62
44.42
49.77
53.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.11
34.68
9.39
20.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.28
2.23
2.13
0
Networking Capital
112.59
124.36
148.02
119.38
Inventories
94.92
83.12
107.6
77.55
Inventory Days
50.06
Sundry Debtors
66.54
72.87
74.02
85.32
Debtor Days
55.08
Other Current Assets
12.07
11.93
12.9
7.18
Sundry Creditors
-47.11
-26.38
-32.23
-34.77
Creditor Days
22.44
Other Current Liabilities
-13.83
-17.18
-14.27
-15.9
Cash
26.45
6.65
3.55
8.35
Total Assets
220.05
212.34
212.86
201.7
