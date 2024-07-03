Jocil Ltd Summary

Jocil Ltd, a subsidiary of Andhra Sugars, incorporated in 1978, is presently engaged in the manufacture of Stearic Acid, Fatty Acids, Refined Glycerine, Soap Noodles, Toilet Soap, Industrial Oxygen and in the generation of Power from biomass and wind. The products manufactured are marketed directly from the factory as well as through Depots and C & F Agents located in major cities across the country. The Company undertakes to manufacture Soap Noodles and Toilet Soap on job work for reputed customers.Apart from this, the Company is having 6 MW Biomass Cogeneration Captive Power Plant located within the factory premises and the surplus power is sold to APSPDCL. It is also having 4 Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) of total 6.30 MW setup in Tamil Nadu and the power generated from these plants is sold to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). Jocils manufacturing unit is located at Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh.The company issued 7,30,000 FCDS in Feb 95 at Rs 75 each, as per the terms of the issue, each debenture was converted into one fully paid equity share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 65 on Aug 95. Consequent to such conversion the equity capital has increased up to 4.44 lacs.The company now plans to set up 5 MW combustion based biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption as well as for sale.In 2000-2001 the company had commissioned the 6MW Biomass cogeneration power plant for captive consumption and for commercial sale. The surplus power after captive requirement for process plant is exported to AP Transco Grid. Due to some delay in supply of equipment the plant could not be commissioned in time. Presently the third party sale of power is permitted on month-to-month basis, this depends upon the pending final decision of AP Electricity Regulatory Commission. The company is planning to use latest technology in enhancing the fatty acids. This year the company is using a considerable capacity in Soap Plant and Fatty Acid Plant for processing on Jobwork for others.In 2002-2003 a new plant has been commissioned with a capacity of 2 tph to the existing soap finishing line. With this new facility it is now possible to manufacture more than one brand of toilet soap at a time.The Company has set up a unit to manufacture bricks from flyash generated in the boilers to solve environmental problems and it is cheaper and stronger when we compare with conventional bricks, which is made out of clay.During the year 2011-12, the Company commissioned Hydrogenation Plant, Continuous Saponificaton & Soap Drying Plant and Glycerine Refining Plant, all with latest technologies, thereby completing the expansion cum modernization program of fatty acid, soap and glycerine plants.The Company commenced sale of surplus Power with effect from 24 June 2022 to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).