|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|-
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Recommendation of Dividend: The Board of Directors recommended for the approval of the shareholders lor payment of dividend at Rs.1.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each on 88,81,150 equitl shares for the financial year ended 31-03-2024.
