Moneyview IPO GMP: Grey Market Premium at ₹13; IPO Subscribed 66.57x

The Moneyview IPO GMP stood at ₹13 as of 1:02 PM on September 28, 2026, against the upper price band of ₹34 per share. Based on the latest grey market premium, the estimated listing price stands at ₹47, indicating a potential 38.24% premium over the upper issue price.

The latest GMP of ₹13 is lower than ₹14 recorded on September 27 and 26, while it was ₹13.50 on September 25. The GMP had touched ₹15.50 on September 24 before moving to ₹14 on September 23.

The Moneyview IPO subscription has reached 66.57 times overall. The issue has received bids for 22,47,57,706 shares, representing 5,09,655 lots.

The QIB category was subscribed 124.09 times, with bids for 6,42,16,489 shares. The NII category saw 105.70x subscription, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 16.94 times.

Within the NII segment, the S-NII category was subscribed 76.06 times, while the B-NII category saw 120.52x subscription.

At the latest GMP of ₹13, the estimated listing price of ₹47 implies a potential gain of ₹13 per share over the ₹34 upper issue price. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of Moneyview shares.

The Moneyview IPO opened for subscription at a price band with an upper limit of ₹34 per share. Investors should note that the actual listing price may differ significantly from grey market estimates.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.