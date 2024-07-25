iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Authority of India Ltd Option Chain

106
(-2.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹23.250%120₹0.050%1,92,0000%
--122.5₹10%00%
16,000300%₹15.55-43.45%125₹0.050%4,80,0000%
--127.5₹0.10%80,0000%
96,000-14.28%₹11.835.63%130₹0.050%11,48,0001.05%
24,000-33.33%₹9.1-43.3%132.5₹0.050%1,00,0000%
52,000-23.52%₹6.6-48.83%135₹0.050%12,84,000-14.4%
44,00010%₹4.1-62.89%137.5₹0.05-50%1,20,000-37.5%
3,60,000-23.07%₹3.85-46.52%140₹0.05-50%19,76,000-19.80%
2,08,0004%₹1.15-57.4%142.5₹0.1-71.42%2,08,000-42.85%
8,84,000-12.30%₹0.05-97.91%145₹2.2131.57%9,24,000-49.78%
5,00,000-8.75%₹0.05-96.29%147.5₹3.95132.35%2,92,000-45.92%
46,20,000-27.26%₹0.05-92.3%150₹6.585.71%17,92,000-53.52%
9,08,000-35.87%₹0.05-85.71%152.5₹9.676.14%4,68,000-23.52%
27,64,000-28.54%₹0.05-80%155₹11.5540.85%9,24,000-43.93%
12,64,000-7.87%₹0.05-50%157.5₹14.746.26%2,32,000-29.26%
68,92,000-10.58%₹0.05-66.66%160₹16.9528.4%15,80,000-45.51%
5,84,0000%₹0.050%162.5₹19.546.61%1,40,000-14.63%
17,96,0003.69%₹0.050%165₹22.238.75%3,04,000-47.58%
5,72,0000%₹0.050%167.5--
33,20,0001.84%₹0.050%170₹26.8516.73%6,20,000-17.55%
2,04,0000%₹0.050%172.5₹30.824.19%36,0000%
13,68,0002.70%₹0.050%175₹32.229.31%3,04,000-1.29%
92,0000%₹0.05-75%177.5--
23,88,0000%₹0.050%180₹38.1513.88%4,72,000-7.08%
72,0000%₹0.10%182.5--
6,20,0000%₹0.050%185--
--187.5₹45.748.13%12,0000%
9,72,0000%₹0.050%190--

S A I L: Related NEWS

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

