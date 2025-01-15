|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 Sep 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of SAIL for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Issue of Non-convertible Bonds/Debenturs through Private Placement Outcome of Board Meeting - Raising of Funds (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of SAIL for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and Final Dividend if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023; and consideration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any The Board of Directors in its meeting dt. 12.02.2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share (10% of paid up equity share capital of the company). Record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is 20th February, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
