Top Stocks for Today - 3rd November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BPCL: The business reported a net profit of ₹6,442 Crore in the quarter ended September 2025. This was 5% higher against the previous quarter. Revenue slipped as much as 6.8% on a sequential basis to ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. However, EBITDA registered a 1.20% growth at ₹9,778 Crore. Margins for the quarter improved to 9.30%. Additionally, the company’s board announced an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share.

Urban Company: The business announced its first quarterly earnings after its public issue. The company has reported a net loss of ₹59.30 Crore. This is against a net profit of ₹6.90 Crore in the preceding quarter and a net loss of ₹1.82 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Tata Chemicals: The business said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 60% on a year-on-year basis. It reported a net profit of ₹77 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter it reported a net profit of ₹194 Crore. Revenue for the quarter slipped 3.10% to ₹3,877 Crore.

Hindustan Unilever: The company informed that it has received a tax demand order for FY2020-21. The demand order is worth ₹1,986.25 Crore. The order has been served by the Income Tax Department over transfer pricing and depreciation claims.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company announced that it has received an order worth ₹2,481 Crore from MMRDA for designing, manufacturing, and commissioning metro systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Phase 1&2).

