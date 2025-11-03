Top Stocks for Today - 3rd November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
BPCL: The business reported a net profit of ₹6,442 Crore in the quarter ended September 2025. This was 5% higher against the previous quarter. Revenue slipped as much as 6.8% on a sequential basis to ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. However, EBITDA registered a 1.20% growth at ₹9,778 Crore. Margins for the quarter improved to 9.30%. Additionally, the company’s board announced an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share.
Urban Company: The business announced its first quarterly earnings after its public issue. The company has reported a net loss of ₹59.30 Crore. This is against a net profit of ₹6.90 Crore in the preceding quarter and a net loss of ₹1.82 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.
Tata Chemicals: The business said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 60% on a year-on-year basis. It reported a net profit of ₹77 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter it reported a net profit of ₹194 Crore. Revenue for the quarter slipped 3.10% to ₹3,877 Crore.
Hindustan Unilever: The company informed that it has received a tax demand order for FY2020-21. The demand order is worth ₹1,986.25 Crore. The order has been served by the Income Tax Department over transfer pricing and depreciation claims.
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company announced that it has received an order worth ₹2,481 Crore from MMRDA for designing, manufacturing, and commissioning metro systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Phase 1&2).
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.