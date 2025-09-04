No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.02
1.83
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,695.74
1,659.04
1,724.73
517.36
Net Worth
1,695.76
1,660.87
1,724.75
517.38
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
87.23
|0
|92,105.95
|-178
|0
|477.97
|51.18
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,616.6
|0
|55,791.25
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.33
|48.51
|27,899.1
|114.08
|0.65
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,241.8
|77.23
|24,836
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
347.9
|30.3
|15,034.84
|137.48
|0.7
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
RAVI CHANDRA ADUSUMALLI
Nominee
VISHAL VIJAY GUPTA
Director
RAGHAV CHANDRA
Director
VARUN KHAITAN
Director
ABHIRAJ SINGH BHAL
Nominee
ABHINAV CHATURVEDI
Unit No.8 Grnd Flr Rectangle 1,
D-4 Saket Dist Centre,
New Delhi - 110017
Tel: 91-124-405 8254
Website: http://www.urbancompany.com
Email: cs@urbancompany.com
