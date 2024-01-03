Urban Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.02
1.83
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,695.74
1,659.04
1,724.73
517.36
Net Worth
1,695.76
1,660.87
1,724.75
517.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,695.76
1,660.87
1,724.75
517.38
Fixed Assets
107.56
113.75
82.19
90.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,199.8
1,356.9
1,109.22
458.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-78.14
-85.61
-116.38
-128.72
Inventories
4.76
0.23
0.13
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.16
3.41
3.03
17.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
184.28
158.33
79.5
34.94
Sundry Creditors
-57.29
-62.61
-48.79
-42.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-224.05
-184.97
-150.25
-139.12
Cash
466.54
275.82
649.72
96.97
Total Assets
1,695.76
1,660.86
1,724.75
517.38
