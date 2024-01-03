iifl-logo

Urban Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.02

1.83

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,695.74

1,659.04

1,724.73

517.36

Net Worth

1,695.76

1,660.87

1,724.75

517.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,695.76

1,660.87

1,724.75

517.38

Fixed Assets

107.56

113.75

82.19

90.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,199.8

1,356.9

1,109.22

458.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-78.14

-85.61

-116.38

-128.72

Inventories

4.76

0.23

0.13

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.16

3.41

3.03

17.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

184.28

158.33

79.5

34.94

Sundry Creditors

-57.29

-62.61

-48.79

-42.45

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-224.05

-184.97

-150.25

-139.12

Cash

466.54

275.82

649.72

96.97

Total Assets

1,695.76

1,660.86

1,724.75

517.38

