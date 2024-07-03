iifl-logo-icon 1
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Share Price

1,087.95
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,128
  • Day's High1,131.7
  • 52 Wk High1,896.95
  • Prev. Close1,117.7
  • Day's Low1,079.45
  • 52 Wk Low 780.9
  • Turnover (lac)11,480.51
  • P/E47.84
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value177.07
  • EPS23.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,651.83
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,128

Prev. Close

1,117.7

Turnover(Lac.)

11,480.51

Day's High

1,131.7

Day's Low

1,079.45

52 Week's High

1,896.95

52 Week's Low

780.9

Book Value

177.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,651.83

P/E

47.84

EPS

23.38

Divi. Yield

0.07

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.45%

Non-Promoter- 30.27%

Institutions: 30.27%

Non-Institutions: 29.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.93

23.91

23.91

23.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,201.27

939.01

845.84

847.78

Net Worth

2,228.2

962.92

869.75

871.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,025.78

1,484.21

313.95

349.18

yoy growth (%)

-30.88

372.74

-10.08

12.1

Raw materials

-731.42

-1,078.14

-178.11

-197.18

As % of sales

71.3

72.64

56.73

56.46

Employee costs

-28.47

-34.86

-28.73

-22.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.13

62.85

-0.78

26.31

Depreciation

-15.72

-18.13

-12.97

-11.56

Tax paid

-14.21

18.57

3.7

-7.03

Working capital

-49.95

98.33

31.73

-87.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.88

372.74

-10.08

12.1

Op profit growth

-7.45

-5,353.44

-113.67

-619.54

EBIT growth

-10.13

1,527.74

-74.4

177.57

Net profit growth

-162.9

-2,841.47

-84.88

-314.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,853.3

2,779.59

1,467.5

1,520.64

1,766.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,853.3

2,779.59

1,467.5

1,520.64

1,766.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.81

42.58

17.73

24.86

34.02

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Umesh Chowdhary

Executive Chairman

J P Chowdhary

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rashmi Chowdhary

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Atul Joshi

Deputy Managing Director & CEO

Anil K Agarwal

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Independent Director

Krishan Kumar Jalan

Independent Director

S K Roongta

Deputy Managing Director

Pritish Chowdhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Arya

Executive Director

Saket Kandoi

Independent Director

B Prasada Rao

Independent Director

Debanjan Mandal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Summary

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited was formerly incorporated as Titagarh Wagons Limited on July 3, 1997, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited on May 19, 2023. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Heavy Earthmoving and Mining Equipments, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, Bailey Bridges, EMU, etc. The above said products and services are structured along five broad business lines, Wagon Manufacture, Heavy Earth Moving & Mining Equipment, Foundry Division, Rail Coach Division and Special Projects. The company also entered into production of special purpose wagons to suit the varying needs of customers, such as the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) wagons and Special Wagons for Defence etc. TWL, is the only private company registered with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to manufacture Bailey bridges and other related accessories in India. The companys Wheel-on-Wheels (WoW) wagon has specifically been designed, to enable it to carry various types of trucks, catering to the needs of the logistics industry by providing a Roll-on - Roll-off service. The Company incorporated a subsidiary named as Titagarh Biotec Private Limited, on July 20, 2004. The company and JP Morgan Mauritius entered into a cooperation and funding agreement for acquisition, revival and rehabilitation of the sick Cimmco Birla Ltd (CBL) part of the S.K. B
Company FAQs

What is the Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd share price today?

The Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1087.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is ₹14651.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is 47.84 and 6.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is ₹780.9 and ₹1896.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd?

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.42%, 3 Years at 127.12%, 1 Year at 10.26%, 6 Month at -37.20%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -5.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.46 %
Institutions - 30.28 %
Public - 29.26 %

