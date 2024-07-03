Summary

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited was formerly incorporated as Titagarh Wagons Limited on July 3, 1997, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited on May 19, 2023. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Heavy Earthmoving and Mining Equipments, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, Bailey Bridges, EMU, etc. The above said products and services are structured along five broad business lines, Wagon Manufacture, Heavy Earth Moving & Mining Equipment, Foundry Division, Rail Coach Division and Special Projects. The company also entered into production of special purpose wagons to suit the varying needs of customers, such as the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) wagons and Special Wagons for Defence etc. TWL, is the only private company registered with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to manufacture Bailey bridges and other related accessories in India. The companys Wheel-on-Wheels (WoW) wagon has specifically been designed, to enable it to carry various types of trucks, catering to the needs of the logistics industry by providing a Roll-on - Roll-off service. The Company incorporated a subsidiary named as Titagarh Biotec Private Limited, on July 20, 2004. The company and JP Morgan Mauritius entered into a cooperation and funding agreement for acquisition, revival and rehabilitation of the sick Cimmco Birla Ltd (CBL) part of the S.K. B

