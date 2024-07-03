Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,128
Prev. Close₹1,117.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,480.51
Day's High₹1,131.7
Day's Low₹1,079.45
52 Week's High₹1,896.95
52 Week's Low₹780.9
Book Value₹177.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,651.83
P/E47.84
EPS23.38
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.93
23.91
23.91
23.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,201.27
939.01
845.84
847.78
Net Worth
2,228.2
962.92
869.75
871.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,025.78
1,484.21
313.95
349.18
yoy growth (%)
-30.88
372.74
-10.08
12.1
Raw materials
-731.42
-1,078.14
-178.11
-197.18
As % of sales
71.3
72.64
56.73
56.46
Employee costs
-28.47
-34.86
-28.73
-22.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.13
62.85
-0.78
26.31
Depreciation
-15.72
-18.13
-12.97
-11.56
Tax paid
-14.21
18.57
3.7
-7.03
Working capital
-49.95
98.33
31.73
-87.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.88
372.74
-10.08
12.1
Op profit growth
-7.45
-5,353.44
-113.67
-619.54
EBIT growth
-10.13
1,527.74
-74.4
177.57
Net profit growth
-162.9
-2,841.47
-84.88
-314.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,853.3
2,779.59
1,467.5
1,520.64
1,766.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,853.3
2,779.59
1,467.5
1,520.64
1,766.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.81
42.58
17.73
24.86
34.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Umesh Chowdhary
Executive Chairman
J P Chowdhary
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rashmi Chowdhary
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Atul Joshi
Deputy Managing Director & CEO
Anil K Agarwal
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Independent Director
Krishan Kumar Jalan
Independent Director
S K Roongta
Deputy Managing Director
Pritish Chowdhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Arya
Executive Director
Saket Kandoi
Independent Director
B Prasada Rao
Independent Director
Debanjan Mandal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
Summary
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited was formerly incorporated as Titagarh Wagons Limited on July 3, 1997, which subsequently changed the name of the Company to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited on May 19, 2023. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, Metro Trains, Heavy Earthmoving and Mining Equipments, Train Electricals, Steel Castings, Specialised Equipments & Bridges, Ships, Bailey Bridges, EMU, etc. The above said products and services are structured along five broad business lines, Wagon Manufacture, Heavy Earth Moving & Mining Equipment, Foundry Division, Rail Coach Division and Special Projects. The company also entered into production of special purpose wagons to suit the varying needs of customers, such as the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) wagons and Special Wagons for Defence etc. TWL, is the only private company registered with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to manufacture Bailey bridges and other related accessories in India. The companys Wheel-on-Wheels (WoW) wagon has specifically been designed, to enable it to carry various types of trucks, catering to the needs of the logistics industry by providing a Roll-on - Roll-off service. The Company incorporated a subsidiary named as Titagarh Biotec Private Limited, on July 20, 2004. The company and JP Morgan Mauritius entered into a cooperation and funding agreement for acquisition, revival and rehabilitation of the sick Cimmco Birla Ltd (CBL) part of the S.K. B
The Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1087.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is ₹14651.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is 47.84 and 6.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is ₹780.9 and ₹1896.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.42%, 3 Years at 127.12%, 1 Year at 10.26%, 6 Month at -37.20%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -5.91%.
