Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Key Ratios

1,090.25
(0.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:24:57 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.9

39.27

-25.99

78.65

Op profit growth

-33.32

-225

-189.52

255.52

EBIT growth

-39.89

-206.61

-237.93

237.67

Net profit growth

-56.13

-76.19

-633.85

-263.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.3

6.84

-7.62

6.3

EBIT margin

4.97

7.12

-9.3

4.99

Net profit margin

-0.98

-1.93

-11.32

1.56

RoCE

4.42

7.17

-6.92

5.9

RoNW

-0.46

-1.05

-3.94

0.7

RoA

-0.21

-0.48

-2.1

0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.57

-3.13

0

2.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.8

Cash EPS

-3.75

-5.47

-16.83

-2.13

Book value per share

70.4

66.31

73.99

83.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-28.37

-7.97

0

48.88

P/CEPS

-11.85

-4.55

-6.53

-54.53

P/B

0.63

0.37

1.48

1.38

EV/EBIDTA

11.89

6.2

-27.09

12.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-2.41

34.32

Tax payout

237.13

54.59

-12.3

-41.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.35

54.6

73.41

49.4

Inventory days

91.38

84.49

140.85

133.5

Creditor days

-94.95

-74.79

-100.47

-91.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.93

-1.42

2.67

-2.73

Net debt / equity

0.86

0.87

0.64

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

8.96

5.57

-5.68

3.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.32

-65.19

-59.71

-63.01

Employee costs

-13.84

-8.59

-18.87

-12.37

Other costs

-15.52

-19.36

-29.04

-18.3

