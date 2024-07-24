Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.9
39.27
-25.99
78.65
Op profit growth
-33.32
-225
-189.52
255.52
EBIT growth
-39.89
-206.61
-237.93
237.67
Net profit growth
-56.13
-76.19
-633.85
-263.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.3
6.84
-7.62
6.3
EBIT margin
4.97
7.12
-9.3
4.99
Net profit margin
-0.98
-1.93
-11.32
1.56
RoCE
4.42
7.17
-6.92
5.9
RoNW
-0.46
-1.05
-3.94
0.7
RoA
-0.21
-0.48
-2.1
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.57
-3.13
0
2.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.8
Cash EPS
-3.75
-5.47
-16.83
-2.13
Book value per share
70.4
66.31
73.99
83.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-28.37
-7.97
0
48.88
P/CEPS
-11.85
-4.55
-6.53
-54.53
P/B
0.63
0.37
1.48
1.38
EV/EBIDTA
11.89
6.2
-27.09
12.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-2.41
34.32
Tax payout
237.13
54.59
-12.3
-41.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.35
54.6
73.41
49.4
Inventory days
91.38
84.49
140.85
133.5
Creditor days
-94.95
-74.79
-100.47
-91.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.93
-1.42
2.67
-2.73
Net debt / equity
0.86
0.87
0.64
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
8.96
5.57
-5.68
3.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.32
-65.19
-59.71
-63.01
Employee costs
-13.84
-8.59
-18.87
-12.37
Other costs
-15.52
-19.36
-29.04
-18.3
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
