Titagarh Rail secures India Railways order worth ₹273 Crore

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd informed that it has secured a letter of acceptance from the Ministry of Railways. The contract underlines the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 62 rail borne maintenance vehicles (RBMVs).

As per the company, the order has an aggregate value of ₹273.24 Crore, including GST. The scope of work also includes training of Indian Railways personnel as well as servicing and breakdown maintenance.

The RBMV is a tailored, self-propelled on-track maintenance machine that is designed to facilitate inspection, maintenance, and restoration of railway infrastructure.

The vehicles integrate advanced mechanised systems for maintenance of track, overhead equipment works, and related activities. This aims to improve operational safety, precision, reliability, and asset availability across the rail network.

The company said that the supply of machines is to be commenced within a period of 15 months from the date of order. It expects that delivery of all machines with the full set of spares will be completed in 48 months.

With this order, Titagarh marks its entry into the high-value, technology-driven, and safety critical segment of rail maintenance. This will further bolster the company’s capabilities beyond rolling stock manufacturing.

At around 11.23 AM, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 0.66% lower at ₹769.45, against the previous close of ₹744.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹783.95, and ₹766.50, respectively.

