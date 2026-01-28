iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

28 Jan 2026 , 03:29 PM

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) announced that it has entered into a partnership with ABB India Ltd.  The two companies plan to develop propulsion systems and enable technology transfer for 25kV driverless metro projects in India.

At around closing, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 5.20% higher at ₹821, against the previous close of ₹780.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹824, and ₹786.95, respectively.

As part of this agreement, ABB India will aid the design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation supervision, and commissioning of propulsion systems. Additionally, it will also transfer the technology for the Train Control and Monitoring System (TCMS) for 25 kV AC metro applications. 

As per the details disclosed by the company, the TCMS will operate at GoA2 and be upgradable to GoA4 standards.

Furthermore, the agreement also provisions for transfer of manufacturing and co-production of converters and traction motors for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), over a period of time.

Prior to this, Titagarh also secured one contract for delivery of 240 metro coaches, consisting of 132 cars for Line and 108 cars for Line 6.

The scope of work for that includes Line 5 (Kapurbawadi–Kalyan APMC, 24.52 km, 17 stations) and Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar–Vikhroli (EEH), 15.60 km, 13 stations).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ABB India
  • Titagarh Rail
  • Titagarh Rail LoA
  • Titagarh Rail news
  • Titagarh Rail News Today
  • Titagarh Rail updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:42 PM
HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:35 PM
Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:29 PM
Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:28 PM
ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|02:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.