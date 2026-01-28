Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) announced that it has entered into a partnership with ABB India Ltd. The two companies plan to develop propulsion systems and enable technology transfer for 25kV driverless metro projects in India.

At around closing, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 5.20% higher at ₹821, against the previous close of ₹780.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹824, and ₹786.95, respectively.

As part of this agreement, ABB India will aid the design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation supervision, and commissioning of propulsion systems. Additionally, it will also transfer the technology for the Train Control and Monitoring System (TCMS) for 25 kV AC metro applications.

As per the details disclosed by the company, the TCMS will operate at GoA2 and be upgradable to GoA4 standards.

Furthermore, the agreement also provisions for transfer of manufacturing and co-production of converters and traction motors for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), over a period of time.

Prior to this, Titagarh also secured one contract for delivery of 240 metro coaches, consisting of 132 cars for Line and 108 cars for Line 6.

The scope of work for that includes Line 5 (Kapurbawadi–Kalyan APMC, 24.52 km, 17 stations) and Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar–Vikhroli (EEH), 15.60 km, 13 stations).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com