Titagarh Rail Systems Launches Third Diving Support Craft for Indian Navy

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) has reached another milestone in its shipbuilding programme with the launch of the third indigenously built Diving Support Craft (DSC) for the Indian Navy.

The vessel is part of a five-craft order being built under the Ministry of Defence’s Make in India initiative. The launch took place on the Hooghly River at 4:10 PM and was attended by Mrs. Kangana Berry, wife of Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, who carried out the traditional naming and launch ceremony.

The DSCs are catamaran-type vessels equipped with advanced, locally sourced technology. They are designed to assist the Navy’s Command Clearance Diving Teams in underwater repairs, maintenance and salvage operations in and around harbours. The crafts will also act as training platforms for Navy divers, boosting operational preparedness.

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TRSL, said the launch of the third craft underlines the company’s growing role in naval shipbuilding and defence production. He added that the vessels will play an important part in strengthening the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities and reinforce TRSL’s partnership with the armed forces.

This launch adds to the track record of TRSL’s Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems (SMS) Division, which has already delivered more than 35 vessels, including Coastal Research Vessels for NIOT, frontline projects for the Navy and Coast Guard, as well as landmark ships such as ICGS Kamla Devi (FPV) and MV Ma Lisha (Cargo RoPax) for Guyana, developed in collaboration with GRSE. One of its research vessels was even displayed at the 12th Presidential Fleet Review, a rare honour for a non-defence craft.

To sharpen focus on growth, TRSL’s board has recently approved the transfer of the SMS business into a new entity, while the parent company continues to concentrate on its core rail business. The division is also expanding infrastructure, having secured a jetty and adjoining land at the Falta SEZ shipyard on long-term lease. In addition, it has received a Letter of Intent from GRSE for the construction of two Coastal Research Vessels for the Geological Survey of India, further strengthening its order pipeline.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com