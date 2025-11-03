Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)/ The contract underlines design, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of advanced metro systems for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project.
At around 12.37 PM, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 2.62% higher at ₹907.70, against the previous close of ₹884.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹919, and ₹893.50, respectively.
The order has an aggregate value of ₹2,481 Crore. It covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of the metro corridor.
The scope of work includes rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, platform screen doors, depot machinery, telecommunication, and plant systems. This also includes a five years of comprehensive maintenance after a two-year defect liability period.
As per the contract timeline, it expects Phase 1 to commence revenue operations within 108 weeks. Phase 2 will be completed in about 200 weeks, with GOA-4 commissioning in 217 weeks. The comprehensive maintenance period will be extended for a period of 7 years from commissioning.
The company’s standing partnership with Mumbai’s Metro expansion reflects the company’s commitment to India’s vision of creating the next phase of urban mobility.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.