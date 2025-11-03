iifl-logo

Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

3 Nov 2025 , 12:48 PM

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)/ The contract underlines design, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of advanced metro systems for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project.

At around 12.37 PM, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 2.62% higher at ₹907.70, against the previous close of ₹884.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹919, and ₹893.50, respectively.

The order has an aggregate value of ₹2,481 Crore. It covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of the metro corridor.

The scope of work includes rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, platform screen doors, depot machinery, telecommunication, and plant systems. This also includes a five years of comprehensive maintenance after a two-year defect liability period.

As per the contract timeline, it expects Phase 1 to commence revenue operations within 108 weeks. Phase 2 will be completed in about 200 weeks, with GOA-4 commissioning in 217 weeks. The comprehensive maintenance period will be extended for a period of 7 years from commissioning.

The company’s standing partnership with Mumbai’s Metro expansion reflects the company’s commitment to India’s vision of creating the next phase of urban mobility.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

3 Nov 2025
3 Nov 2025
3 Nov 2025
3 Nov 2025
3 Nov 2025
