Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)/ The contract underlines design, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of advanced metro systems for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project.

At around 12.37 PM, Titagarh Rail Systems was trading 2.62% higher at ₹907.70, against the previous close of ₹884.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹919, and ₹893.50, respectively.

The order has an aggregate value of ₹2,481 Crore. It covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of the metro corridor.

The scope of work includes rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, platform screen doors, depot machinery, telecommunication, and plant systems. This also includes a five years of comprehensive maintenance after a two-year defect liability period.

As per the contract timeline, it expects Phase 1 to commence revenue operations within 108 weeks. Phase 2 will be completed in about 200 weeks, with GOA-4 commissioning in 217 weeks. The comprehensive maintenance period will be extended for a period of 7 years from commissioning.

The company’s standing partnership with Mumbai’s Metro expansion reflects the company’s commitment to India’s vision of creating the next phase of urban mobility.

