Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.93
23.91
23.91
23.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,201.27
939.01
845.84
847.78
Net Worth
2,228.2
962.92
869.75
871.66
Minority Interest
Debt
165.72
353.26
198.02
104.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
90.77
94.11
86.24
71.35
Total Liabilities
2,484.69
1,410.29
1,154.01
1,047.5
Fixed Assets
922.97
744.06
678.2
591.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
212.93
44.53
60.13
132.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.12
80.65
71.7
61.55
Networking Capital
661.67
455.67
304.57
169.23
Inventories
523.72
461.37
312.24
198.87
Inventory Days
70.76
Sundry Debtors
532.52
279.14
198.73
139.35
Debtor Days
49.58
Other Current Assets
427.15
411.95
396.28
262.83
Sundry Creditors
-319.44
-323.01
-229.6
-133.84
Creditor Days
47.62
Other Current Liabilities
-502.28
-373.78
-373.08
-297.98
Cash
607
85.37
39.43
92.27
Total Assets
2,484.69
1,410.28
1,154.03
1,047.48
