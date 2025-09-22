Titagarh Rail Systems Gears Up for ₹24,000 Crore Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Project

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) is strengthening its manufacturing base and supply chain as it prepares to deliver the ₹24,000-crore order for 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

Deputy Managing Director Prithish Chowdhary outlined the company’s strategy to scale up capacity, enhance automation, and reinforce its sourcing network while assuring investors of steady progress toward its FY26 delivery targets, as per sources.

Expanding for the Sleeper Train Project

The Vande Bharat sleeper contract is among Titagarh’s most prestigious orders. Design work on the prototype has reached an advanced stage, and the first car body is already under production at the Uttarpara plant. The prototype 16-car trainset is expected to roll out by mid-2026, with series production to follow.

To support this, Titagarh is expanding its facility by 40 acres and building new infrastructure for forming, testing, and commissioning, including a 1.6 km test track.

Tackling Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Titagarh’s supply chain has faced headwinds in recent quarters, notably a wheelset shortage from the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) that affected wagon dispatches in Q1. The company said the situation has now stabilised and that it is working to de-risk its operations.

Key steps include a joint venture with RKFL for wheelsets, ramping up foundry capacity to 40,000 MT annually, and the upcoming Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels plant in Chennai, which will produce 2.28 lakh wheels annually from 2026. This capacity will support not only wagons and metros but also the Vande Bharat programme.

Automation as a Growth Driver

Automation is reshaping operations at Titagarh’s Uttarpara passenger unit, where an Industry 4.0 ecosystem enables real-time monitoring and predictive diagnostics. Robotic welding, automated coil winding, and test benches for traction systems have reduced downtime, improved safety, and enhanced reliability.

The company highlighted its Cable Scan Test Bench for fault-free performance in electrical systems and a robotic stainless-steel welding facility that has boosted consistency and cut production cycle times.

Investor Outlook and FY26 Targets

After a softer Q1 due to supply constraints, Titagarh sought to reassure investors that the dip was temporary. With corrective measures in place and the new forged wheelset plant on track, production is expected to normalise over the remainder of FY26.

“Q1 should be seen as a short-term blip rather than a structural issue,” the company said, pointing to a strong order pipeline and increased capacity as reasons for confidence.

Looking Beyond India

While the Indian market remains its primary focus, Titagarh is gradually positioning itself for international opportunities. Its products already comply with European standards, paving the way for overseas contracts. Longer-term, the company aims to establish itself as a global rail mobility brand and one of the first Indian multinationals in the sector.

Notably, Titagarh has already delivered India’s first indigenised driverless metro trainset for Bengaluru and is producing the country’s first fully home-grown driverless metro for Ahmedabad and Surat, underlining its unique capability as a private sector player in end-to-end passenger rail solutions.

