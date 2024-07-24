Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,025.78
1,484.21
313.95
349.18
yoy growth (%)
-30.88
372.74
-10.08
12.1
Raw materials
-731.42
-1,078.14
-178.11
-197.18
As % of sales
71.3
72.64
56.73
56.46
Employee costs
-28.47
-34.86
-28.73
-22.55
As % of sales
2.77
2.34
9.15
6.45
Other costs
-146.6
-242.31
-109.56
-111.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.29
16.32
34.89
31.93
Operating profit
119.28
128.88
-2.45
17.94
OPM
11.62
8.68
-0.78
5.13
Depreciation
-15.72
-18.13
-12.97
-11.56
Interest expense
-54.78
-65.02
-8.64
-4.38
Other income
11.37
17.13
23.28
24.31
Profit before tax
60.13
62.85
-0.78
26.31
Taxes
-14.21
18.57
3.7
-7.03
Tax rate
-23.63
29.54
-470.02
-26.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.92
81.42
2.91
19.28
Exceptional items
4.34
-161.35
0
0
Net profit
50.27
-79.92
2.91
19.28
yoy growth (%)
-162.9
-2,841.47
-84.88
-314.69
NPM
4.9
-5.38
0.92
5.52
