iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,121
(3.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,025.78

1,484.21

313.95

349.18

yoy growth (%)

-30.88

372.74

-10.08

12.1

Raw materials

-731.42

-1,078.14

-178.11

-197.18

As % of sales

71.3

72.64

56.73

56.46

Employee costs

-28.47

-34.86

-28.73

-22.55

As % of sales

2.77

2.34

9.15

6.45

Other costs

-146.6

-242.31

-109.56

-111.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.29

16.32

34.89

31.93

Operating profit

119.28

128.88

-2.45

17.94

OPM

11.62

8.68

-0.78

5.13

Depreciation

-15.72

-18.13

-12.97

-11.56

Interest expense

-54.78

-65.02

-8.64

-4.38

Other income

11.37

17.13

23.28

24.31

Profit before tax

60.13

62.85

-0.78

26.31

Taxes

-14.21

18.57

3.7

-7.03

Tax rate

-23.63

29.54

-470.02

-26.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.92

81.42

2.91

19.28

Exceptional items

4.34

-161.35

0

0

Net profit

50.27

-79.92

2.91

19.28

yoy growth (%)

-162.9

-2,841.47

-84.88

-314.69

NPM

4.9

-5.38

0.92

5.52

Titagarh Rail : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.