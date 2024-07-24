Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.13
62.85
-0.78
26.31
Depreciation
-15.72
-18.13
-12.97
-11.56
Tax paid
-14.21
18.57
3.7
-7.03
Working capital
-49.95
98.33
31.73
-87.72
Other operating items
Operating
-19.76
161.62
21.67
-79.99
Capital expenditure
-3.12
341.93
7.23
19.49
Free cash flow
-22.88
503.55
28.91
-60.5
Equity raised
1,591.5
1,739.95
1,739.08
1,713.34
Investing
28.53
-279.39
20.48
130.28
Financing
-107.31
112.64
55.79
30.06
Dividends paid
0
0
3.46
9.23
Net in cash
1,489.84
2,076.75
1,847.72
1,822.41
