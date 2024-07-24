iifl-logo-icon 1
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,087.95
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Titagarh Rail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.13

62.85

-0.78

26.31

Depreciation

-15.72

-18.13

-12.97

-11.56

Tax paid

-14.21

18.57

3.7

-7.03

Working capital

-49.95

98.33

31.73

-87.72

Other operating items

Operating

-19.76

161.62

21.67

-79.99

Capital expenditure

-3.12

341.93

7.23

19.49

Free cash flow

-22.88

503.55

28.91

-60.5

Equity raised

1,591.5

1,739.95

1,739.08

1,713.34

Investing

28.53

-279.39

20.48

130.28

Financing

-107.31

112.64

55.79

30.06

Dividends paid

0

0

3.46

9.23

Net in cash

1,489.84

2,076.75

1,847.72

1,822.41

