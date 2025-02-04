Titagarh Expands Beyond Railways Into Shipbuilding and Safety Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. has announced its plans to diversify into two new business segments beyond its core railway operations. The company shared this development following its board meeting on February 3. Titagarh will enter the marine sector by expanding into shipbuilding, ship repair, and other maritime activities.

The segment is currently dominated by state-run shipbuilders like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. The company will also focus on railway signalling and safety solutions, covering areas like train control and condition monitoring. The signalling business aims to develop and install technologies that ensure smooth and secure railway operations.

Saket Kandoi, the company’s Director of Freight Rolling Stock, has been assigned responsibility for leading the new Maritime division.

On February 4, 2025 at 10:56 Am, shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd is currently trading at ₹895.95 which is a 1.61% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 12.20% dip in the last one year, and 17% dip in the last one month.