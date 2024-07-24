Recommendation of dividend of 40% (i.e. Re. 0.80) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. The dividend as recommended by the Board is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, date of which will be intimated in due course. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)