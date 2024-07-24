iifl-logo

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024 , 08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major recorded a 2.2% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹2,612 Crore for April-June FY25, impacted by price reductions. The company reported a net profit of ₹2,556 Crore in the June quarter of FY24. In the quarter, product sales revenue increased by 1.68% to ₹15,497 Crore, compared to ₹15,240 Crore the previous year.

Bajaj Finance: India’s largest non-bank lender posted a net profit of ₹3,912 Crore during the April-June quarter. The non-bank lender reported net interest income of ₹8,365 Crore.

Vedanta: The business informed the exchanges that its board will meet on July 26 to consider a second interim dividend. Anil Agarwal’s mining company paid a maiden interim dividend of ₹11 per share in May this year. The record date for the dividend, if any, has been set for August 3, 2024.

Tata Consumer Products: The company announced a rights issue to raise up to ₹3,000 Crore. Tata Consumer proposes to offer 3.66 Crore rights equity shares worth ₹2,997.77 Crore. Each rights share is priced at ₹818, representing a 35% discount to Tata Consumer Products’ closing price on Tuesday.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company recorded a 20.1% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹457 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹378 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 10.3% to ₹2,859 Crore from ₹2,591 Crore in the same period last year.

ICICI Prudential: The company recorded a 9% increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter, reaching ₹224.34 Crore. In the previous year, the life insurance company posted a net profit of ₹206.19 Crore. The company’s net premium income rose to ₹7,875 Crore from ₹7,020 Crore the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

United Spirits: The liquor company recorded a 1.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹485 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹477 Crore. The company’s consolidated net sales increased by 3.5% to ₹2,761 Crore from ₹2,667 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Schaeffler India: In the first quarter of 2024, the auto parts maker’s net profit increased by 3.5% to ₹245.4 Crore from the previous year. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹237.2 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed 15.2% to ₹2,106.8 Crore from ₹1,829.1 Crore in the previous year.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The business has started exporting traction converters. The first batch of eight converters was delivered to Titagarh Firema SpA (Titagarh Firema) in Italy on July 19. Titagarh Rail obtained a 7.18 million euro (₹65 Crore) order from Titagarh Firema, which includes this shipment.

South Indian Bank: The bank’s board of directors will meet on July 30 to discuss raising money by the offering of equity shares via preferential issue and/or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or any other private placement technique, or FPO.

